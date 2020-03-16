INDIANAPOLIS – Ivy Tech Community College announced Monday it will extend virtual coursework through the remainder of the current semester. Courses will restart March 23 and conclude May 16, all being offered virtually.
Ivy Tech locations will remain open to allow students to access computer labs and to provide essential services such as advising, financial aid and access to faculty in a face-to-face format.
Accommodations will be made for labs, clinicals and some technology courses to meet in groups of 10 or less if safety of all involved through social distancing can be assured.
Information regarding such meetings will be provided to students from their faculty. Some faculty and staff will continue to be on location to provide assistance.
