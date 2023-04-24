The typical job fair asks prospective workers to go to a central location and talk to employers.
They bring their resume, a nice outfit, and for the well prepared, a good elevator pitch.
Employers listen, ask questions and if there is a possible good fit, contact information is exchanged. An interview might happen on the spot.
But what happens when the tables are turned and the employers are the ones asked to make their pitch? And what happens when those employers are from an industry that is high-in-demand for a certain skillset?
The result is on-the-spot interviews and job offers.
Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo hosted a reverse job fair for its nursing students Friday afternoon. The event saw representatives from about 30 health care facilities, such as Ascension, Indiana University Health and Community Health Network, including Community Howard Regional Health.
“This time we decided to flip it,” Crystal Jones, chair of the nursing department at Ivy Tech Kokomo, said. “The thought is to showcase our students.”
Representatives from the hospitals and health care facilities could talk to 26 Ivy Tech nursing students who will graduate in May.
“I think this is a great unique experience for potential nurses to express their interest,” Jamie Phillippe, vice president, chief nurse executive at Community Howard, said. “It feels more personal.”
Students created a presentation on what Jones called a community teaching topic. Topics ranged from vaping and skin cancer prevention to continuous glucose monitoring.
Presentations were inspired by personal and family experiences, topics students are passionate about and issues they’ve observed in clinicals.
“This gives them a talking point to break the ice as employers come around,” Jones said.
Phillippe had talked with four “highly interested” candidates within the first hour or so.
“I’m conducting interviews while I go,” she said. “If it seems like a good fit, we’ll give a contingent offer.”
Those who received a contingent offer were to go online to set up a formal interview.
The presentations served as an opportunity for students to show what they know, though employers had a few specific questions in mind.
“They want to know what specialty we’re interested in and where we live,” said Josie Artl.
Artl and John Wendland were two nursing students who participated Friday. Both are weighing their post-graduation options.
Wendland presented on continuous glucose monitoring. As a diabetic, Wendland uses a device that attaches to his body. The device monitors insulin levels every five minutes, with results sent to his phone.
A continuous glucose monitoring device eliminates the need to prick one’s finger.
“It’s helped me be healthier, and it’s helping a lot of other people,” Wendland said.
More often than not, Wendland could be found talking to employers.
“I think they want to get a sense of how knowledgeable you are,” he said.
Wendland, who lives in Lafayette, had more than one impromptu interview Friday. The nursing student said he’s looking for the best working environment.
“I want to deal with people who are really knowledgeable,” Wendland said.
There are 4,300 open nursing jobs each year, according to the Indiana Hospital Network. By 2031, Indiana will need an additional 5,000 nurses. Action at the state and local levels aim to address the nursing shortage in Indiana.
The Indiana Legislature passed a bill last year that removed limits on how fast two- and four-year nursing programs can grow their enrollment by replacing clinical hours with simulations hours and hiring more part-time faculty.
Locally, Community Howard is engaged with Ivy Tech through a partnership where nursing students can complete their clinical hours at the local hospital. Community Health Network has pledged to cover the tuition of these students and offer them full-time employment once they graduate.
Community Howard has a similar partnership with Indiana University Kokomo.
