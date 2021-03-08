The leadership of the Howard County Republican Party has been set for the next four years.
Current chairperson, Howard County Recorder Jennifer Jack, was reelected Saturday during a party caucus. Jack was the only candidate to file for the position, according to a press release.
Along with Jack, Jordan Buckley was elected as vice chairperson, Auditor Jessica Secrease was elected as party secretary and Jon Hendricks was reelected as party treasurer. Each person will serve four-year terms.
“I am proud of the work we are doing as a party,” Jack said in a release. “We have had many firsts over the last few years and diversified and engaged with the community more than ever. There is tremendous leadership within this group and it is an immense asset to the community. I want to continue to engage, include and lead this community forward.”
A graduate of Indiana University with a degree in criminal justice, Jack began her career in government in 2002 as the domestic violence caseworker in the Howard County Prosecutor’s office.
She later assisted with the creation of Howard County Superior Court 4, where she served for 11 years, until 2017, as court bailiff. In 2016, she was named Howard County Republican Woman of the Year and is the president of the Howard County Republican Women’s Club. She was elected as the county’s recorder in 2018.
Jack took over as chair of the party in March 2020 after the resignation of Jamie Bolser, who resigned just months after the party faced both local and national backlash after anti-Muslim Facebook posts from former councilman Greg Jones and his replacement, Roger Stewart, surfaced, causing Jones to resign just 16 days into his term and Stewart to face similar calls for resignation.
