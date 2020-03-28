The Howard County Republican Party has a new chairperson. Jennifer Jack, currently the county recorder, was elected by a party caucus Wednesday to serve as the new party chairperson, following the resignation of Jamie Bolser earlier this month. Jack was the only person to file for the position. Jack, a graduate of Indiana University with a degree in criminal justice, began her career in government in 2002 as the domestic violence caseworker in the Howard County Prosecutor’s office. She later assisted with the creation of Howard County Superior Court 4, where she served for 11 years, until 2017, as court bailiff. In 2016, she was named Howard County Republican Woman of the Year and is the president of the Howard County Republican Women’s Club. She was elected as the county’s recorder in 2018. “I do not take the privilege of holding this position lightly,” Jack said in an email to the Tribune. “When Jamie made the decision to resign to spend more time with her family, I felt a calling to step up and step in and continue the hard work she had been doing.” Jack inherits a party that has near-monopoly control over governments across the county after sweeping the Kokomo mayoral and council races. But one that faced both local and national backlash after anti-Muslim Facebook posts from former councilman Greg Jones and his replacement, Roger Stewart, surfaced, causing Jones to resign just 16 days into his term and Stewart to face similar calls for resignation. Jack said she is committed to diversifying the party. “I look forward to bringing in new voices from new backgrounds ensuring there is always another spot at the table,” she said.
