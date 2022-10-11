Kokomo’s largest public park, Jackson Morrow, will receive lighting improvements as part of a multi-faceted, multi-year improvement plan.
Torrey Roe, parks superintendent, said the city has begun “phase one,” of a planned electrical expansion at the park.
Phase one, Roe said, includes adding lighting to the north side of the park and its shelters by pulling power from generators in the area and near Cambridge Place Apartments.
The city plans on using the extra lighting capabilities for its upcoming trick or treat trail event that will be held at the park later this month.
In the future, decorative lighting is planned to go alongside the majority of the park’s 1.3 mile walking trail, Roe said at Tuesday morning’s Board of Parks Commissioners meeting.
The decorative lights will be placed all along the trail except for the portion that extends into the woods that covers the southeastern portion of the park. How much that will cost and exactly when the decorative lights will be installed is to be decided as the project will have to go to bid.
The electrical expansion is just one part of an extensive improvement plan the city has for the park.
Roe said expanding the electrical capabilities will allow for a bathroom facility to be eventually built on the park’s east side near Webster Street and for the eventual installation of a splash pad.
Those two planned improvements, though, are still at least a few years out and will also require the city to expand water lines to the park.
“It’s going to take us some time to navigate what’s the best route and how we get it not only to there, but once we’re there, how do we get it back?” Roe said about the future expansion of the water lines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.