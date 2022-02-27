Jennifer Hindman, a former EMT paramedic and long-time member of local economic development boards, has been named the new hospital administrator at Community Howard Regional Health.
The Community Howard Regional Health Board of Directors appointed Hindman as vice president, hospital administrator during its meeting on Thursday.
Hindman, who has devoted her professional career to the hospital, now leads the executive leadership team for Community Howard Regional Health and will oversee the operations and strategy.
Hindman had been serving as interim hospital administrator since Joe Hooper’s retirement in December 2021.
“I’m honored to lead Community Howard and our team of compassionate and dedicated caregivers,” Hindman said in release. “I’ve dedicated my career to healthcare and look forward to continuing Community’s mission to provide all members of this community convenient access to high quality care.”
Hindman began her career at then Howard Community Regional Hospital in 1997 as an EMT paramedic before continuing on to a number of leadership roles, including EMS coordinator, director of organizational development, director of operations and regional human resources director.
Most recently, she served as vice president and chief operating officer, as well as group practice director for primary care in the Howard Community region.
Hindman received her associate’s degree from Ivy Tech Community College and her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University Kokomo. She then completed a dual-major master’s degree in adult and community education and executive leadership for public service from Ball State University.
Hindman is a 2019 alumni from the prestigious Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series and was recently awarded the 2021 Ivy Tech Distinguished Alumni of the Year for the Kokomo region.
She is active throughout the community and currently serves as a member of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance Board of Directors.
Hindman is also a board member of the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Business Council and Turning Point Systems of Care. Hindman is a past chair of the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce Advisory Council.
