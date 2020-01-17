Kokomo Common Councilman Greg Jones, R-4th District, has announced his resignation after Facebook posts from 2015 were uncovered showing him calling Muslims “Goat-Humpers” and referring to Islam as “a Theocratic Moon Cult.”
Jones, who was sworn into office Jan. 1, wrote in a resignation letter given to the Howard County clerk's office today that "I have come to the conclusion that the best way for me to continue to serve our community is for me to step down effective immediately as your District 4 Councilman."
Jones – whose social media presence during 2015 exhibited a bevy of anti-Muslim and anti-LGBTQ beliefs that included him calling homosexuality “a crime against nature” – told the Tribune in an interview Monday that he has evolved and no longer espouses his previous opinions.
Nonetheless, he decided today to resign, saying he hopes "the people will see to forgive me for my sins of the past."
This story will be updated. Read his resignation letter here:
