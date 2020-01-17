Oath of Office City Council 04.JPG

Judge Brant Parry gives the oath of office to Kokomo Common Councilman Greg Jones at Central Middle School on Jan. 1, 2020.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune/

Kokomo Common Councilman Greg Jones, R-4th District, has announced his resignation after Facebook posts from 2015 were uncovered showing him calling Muslims “Goat-Humpers” and referring to Islam as “a Theocratic Moon Cult.”

Jones, who was sworn into office Jan. 1, wrote in a resignation letter given to the Howard County clerk's office today that "I have come to the conclusion that the best way for me to continue to serve our community is for me to step down effective immediately as your District 4 Councilman."

Jones – whose social media presence during 2015 exhibited a bevy of anti-Muslim and anti-LGBTQ beliefs that included him calling homosexuality “a crime against nature” – told the Tribune in an interview Monday that he has evolved and no longer espouses his previous opinions.

Nonetheless, he decided today to resign, saying he hopes "the people will see to forgive me for my sins of the past."

This story will be updated. Read his resignation letter here:

Download PDF Greg Jones resignation letter

George Myers can be reached at 765-454-8585, by email at george.myers@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter @gmyerskt.

