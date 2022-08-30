TIPTON — An appeal over the Tipton County Board of Zoning Appeals’ rejection of a proposed drug addiction treatment center will not be heard in a Howard County courtroom.
Howard County Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray on Friday granted a request by the Tipton County BZA to move Hope for the Hurting’s petition for judicial review to Tipton County Circuit Court.
Murray’s decision comes a month after the county BZA, through its attorney David Langolf Smith, argued that Hope for the Hurting’s decision to file their petition for judicial review in Howard County was wrong and did not follow any of the of the 10 conditions listed in Trial Rule 75(a) used to determine a “preferred venue.”
Hope for the Hurting had 10 days to respond to the Tipton County BZA’s motion to transfer the venue, but it never did.
Now, the case will be heard in front of Tipton County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Lett.
The transfer of venue is the latest in what is expected to be a monthslong legal battle between Hope for the Hurting and the Tipton County BZA.
In June, the county BZA unanimously denied the nonprofit Hope for the Hurting’s application for a special exception permit to operate a 90-day substance abuse treatment facility at 2155 N. 100 East and 2249 N. 100 East.
On June 30, the nonprofit filed a petition for judicial review, arguing that the Tipton County BZA “prejudged” and “failed to be a neutral decision-maker” when it voted to deny the nonprofit’s special exception request.
