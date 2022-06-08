The city of Kokomo is not liable for any negligence E&B Paving may have committed during construction of a bump-out on North Apperson Way, a court has ruled, though it is responsible for any of its own possible negligence.
The ruling is in relation to a civil lawsuit filed by Lucina Eaton, of Indianapolis, against the city and E&B Paving over injuries she sustained when her motorcycle struck the bump-out.
Special Judge Timothy Spahr of Miami County Circuit Court handed the city a partial summary judgment last month, agreeing with the city that its contract with E&B Paving states the contractor must indemnify the city in case of any lawsuit for injury during the course of construction.
But Spahr also ruled against the city in its claim that E&B Paving should be required to indemnify the city for the city’s own negligence.
“However, in order for the City to prevail as to its claim that E&B Paving should be required to indemnify the City for the City’s own negligence, the Court would also have to conclude that the indemnification language in this case expressly states, in clear and unequivocal terms, that it applies to indemnify the City for negligence which is the physical or legal responsibility of the City … the Court finds that the language in the case at bar does not meet that standard,” Spahr wrote in his order.
Eaton struck the bump-out while riding her motorcycle at the intersection of Apperson Way and Madison Street in June 2018.
Her lawsuit criticizes the lack of signage on the side of the road and the lack of pavement markings indicating to drivers that the road narrows. The lawsuit also claims the city and contractor should have known the intersection was an issue. The intersection was milled but was not paved and did not have lane markings at the time of Eaton’s accident, according to court filings.
In August 2020, the city filed a crossclaim against E&B Paving, arguing the contractor should be held financially responsible for costs and damages incurred in connection to the lawsuit. E&B Paving was the contractor awarded for the road project.
Last December, the city filed a motion seeking summary judgment against the company.
In early March, the city notified the court that a settlement had been reached with Eaton that “resolves” Eaton’s claims against the city of Kokomo, though formal settlement documents and a stipulation of dismissal have yet to be filed with the court. Eaton’s attorney, Doug Sakaguchi, told the Tribune on Tuesday that those are expected to be filed in the next several weeks.
Eaton’s claims against E&B Paving remain unresolved.
Currently, a jury trial is scheduled for March 20, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.