A Tippecanoe County judge ruled in favor of the city of Kokomo and town of Battle Ground in relation to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a 15-year-old, who died during a vehicle pursuit with Kokomo police in the fall of 2018.
Special Judge Steven P. Meyer, of Tippecanoe County Superior Court II, granted the defendants’ motions for summary judgment on Aug. 28 after plaintiff Travis Abston Sr. failed to appear at the summary judgment hearing that same day, according to court records.
Abston Sr. filed a lawsuit against Kokomo and Battle Ground in July of last year, alleging negligence from both defendants that resulted in the death of his son Travis Abston Jr., demanding a judgment against the defendants and financial compensation for damages.
Abston Jr., 15, of Battle Ground, died in a two-car accident on Dixon Road in September 2018 while fleeing from police during a prolonged chase that wound through Kokomo city streets and left one school closed for the day following reports he was potentially armed and dangerous.
Abston Jr. suffered blunt force trauma to the head, neck and chest, and Howard County Coroner Steven Seele said the boy was high on methamphetamine at the time of the fatal crash.
At the time of the crash, the Kokomo Police Department considered Abston Jr. "possibly armed and dangerous" and possibly intending to injure a person in Kokomo. The Crossing was closed the day of the crash due a “credible threat.” No gun was found on Abston Jr.
How and whether Abston Jr. should have been designated as “possibly armed and dangerous” makes up a large part of Abston Sr.’s lawsuit.
Abston Sr. alleges that Battle Ground Town Marshal Jerry Burk, without Abston Sr.’s knowledge, told KPD that Abston Jr. was or could be in possession of a gun after seeing a 2017 photo of the teen holding a gun on Abston Jr.’s cellphone.
Abston Sr. had called police that day to report fraudulent credit card use at a Battle Ground gas station after being notified by his credit card company. Camera footage at the gas station showed Abston Jr. making a purchase and driving Anston Sr.’s black 2010 Honda Civic LX.
Abston Sr. told police his son was likely headed to Kokomo, where his mother lived. The teenager was spotted by KPD near the mother’s house. When an officer tried to pull over Abston Jr., the teen fled.
Burk and the town have vehemently denied they told Kokomo police Abston Jr. was or could be armed.
The town claims, in court filings, an investigation of the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department dispatch call records show that a call from the county’s juvenile detention center to the Howard County juvenile detention center was made.
In that call, court documents say, the Howard County juvenile detention was told Abston Jr. was “known to have weapons and will probably have weapons on him.”
In a subsequent call, a woman from the Tippecanoe County juvenile probation department was told by a staff member of the Howard County juvenile detention center, “I would not be surprised if he had several weapons in the car with him,” basing that claim in past run-ins with Abston Jr., court documents say.
“In short, neither Burk nor other Battle Ground officers initiated the police pursuit and they were not involved in pursuing the vehicle Travis was driving when he fled from Kokomo police officers,” Matthew Hinkle, attorney for the town of Battle Ground, wrote.
The city of Kokomo has also denied responsibility in the death of Abston Jr., arguing the teenager’s actions of stealing his father’s car and fleeing from police after they attempted to pull him over were the main contributors in his death.
“This is not a callous or insensitive attempt to blame the victim for his own death, but rather the application of the well-established public policy of this State,” Caren L. Pollack, of Pollack Law Firm and the attorney for the city, writes in a memo in support of summary judgment.
“Junior was in the midst of a drug-fueled crime spree of his own making which placed many people in peril. He lost control of the stolen car he was not trained to drive, while ﬂeeing from police at high speeds in an area heavy with pedestrians. Plaintiff [Abston Sr.] knows that poor decisions were made by Junior that day, as evidenced by Plaintiff’s many calls to police and other ofﬁcials with authority to locate and stop Junior. Junior’s glaring contributory negligence bars his father’s claim.”
Judge Meyer’s order granting summary judgment is appealable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.