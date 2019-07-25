PERU — Barring any other setbacks or continuations, a jury trial will take place in November for a Jonesboro woman who police believe was involved in the May 2018 beating death of a Summitville resident in the Okie Pinokie forest near Peru.
During a pre-trial hearing in Miami Circuit Court on Thursday morning, Brittany Morris, 18, appeared via video conference from the Miami Correctional Facility, as her attorney Kristina Lynn told the court that they are making supplemental discoveries in preparation for the November trial, which is scheduled to last two weeks and is set to begin on November 6.
Morris is currently facing felony charges of aiding or inducing murder, aiding or inducing robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, as well as a misdemeanor charge of theft.
Police say that in May 2018, Morris organized a plot to rob Drake Smith, 22, of drugs and money by luring him to the Okie Pinokie forest, where a witness to the incident told authorities that Marion resident Ethan Cain and LaFountaine resident Joshua Kean then beat Smith to death with a metal pipe while Morris stole items from his vehicle.
Police say the three then fled the scene with Smith’s clothing, cash, drugs, beer and a small speaker.
A few days later, Kean and Cain were located at a southern California campground, where Cain was arrested by the Imperial County California Sheriff’s Department SWAT team. Kean initially escaped but was arrested three days later.
Cain faces felony charges of murder, obstruction of justice and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, as well as a misdemeanor charge of theft.
His trial — which was originally scheduled for August — has been continued until April 2020.
Kean is facing felony charges of murder, assisting a criminal, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice, as well as a misdemeanor charge of theft.
His trial was also recently continued and is now slated to begin in February 2020.
All three jury trials will take place in Miami Circuit Court.
