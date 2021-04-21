Teachers have called on the state government to invest more in public education for years. On Tuesday, those calls were finally answered.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana General Assembly announced they will commit an additional $2 billion in K-12 education over the next two years.
The announcement comes on the heels of last week’s state revenue tax projections that indicated Indiana will have a $2 billion surplus. It would be an increase of 4% in each of the next two years.
Almost immediately, public education advocates pushed legislators to use some of those funds to close the gap in teacher salaries.
A December 2020 study from the Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission, formed by Holcomb and tasked with determining how to make teacher salaries more competitive, found $600 million was needed to bring salaries back to a competitive level.
The final version of the new, two-year state budget includes that and much more.
“This budget is truly transformational,” Holcomb said at a press conference.
Howard County educators had planned to take to the courthouse square Tuesday to raise awareness and push state lawmakers to commit to their promise of boosting pay. The caravan was called off in light of Holcomb's announcement.
“It’s a win, there’s no doubt about that,” said Tica Rogers, Red for Ed coordinator at Northwestern School Corporation. “We definitely got more money than any of us thought.”
Shane Matlock, president of Kokomo Teachers Association, said Tuesday was a step in the right direction.
“I think they (state lawmakers) heard us, and it was nice for once,” he said.
“I feel like the relentless badgering of our lawmakers ... I feel some of our advocacy has paid off,” added Kelly Hillman, vice president of the Taylor Education Association.
The budget recommends starting salaries at $40,000 a year and also mandates at least 45% of school funding go toward teacher pay.
Lawmakers have argued for years that they can’t dictate pay, which is true. Salaries are negotiated at the local level between teacher unions and school boards; however, Matlock said it’s hard for parties to bargain when there aren’t available funds.
The proposed injection of public money in education should make negotiating better salaries more feasible. Rogers said it’s important to not only raise starting salaries but to make sure salaries keep pace at the other end of the scale for longtime teachers.
“It’s not enough to get them in, we need to keep them,” she said.
Longtime teachers don’t just have the experience, they also serve as mentors to new teachers, and their salaries should reflect that, Rogers said.
The latest budget proposal also includes a substantial increase in private school vouchers. It’s a decision public education advocates aren’t likely to warm up to.
The program that allows for students to transfer to private schools is often criticized by opponents who argue it undercuts public education and exacerbates existing funding issues. Proponents tout the program as giving parents more choice in their child’s education.
A voucher allows a student to attend a private school and the public funding provided for the student goes with them.
Funding is determined by household income and lawmakers are aiming to increase income eligibility for a family of four to $145,000 from the current $96,000.
More families are likely to take advantage of this opportunity. In turn, local districts will miss out on more public funds.
Hillman said Taylor lost more than $216,000 due to vouchers and stands to lose even more with the proposed expansion.
Eastern Howard School Corporation is predicted to lose $179,049 this year and more than $240,000 in 2022. At Northwestern, those figures are $237,587 and $319,789, respectively
Tuesday was still win for K-12 education, though.
Per-student funding is expected to return to 2012 levels after a steady decline for the last decade. It’s a start, but teachers and advocates know their work is far from over.
“I don’t think our fight is over,” Hillman said. “I think it will be a constant battle.”
