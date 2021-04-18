A bill that would create a commission to study the training and workforce needs for electric vehicle production has passed both state legislative chambers and is headed to the governor’s desk and could soon become law.
H.B. 1168 was authored by Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, and the bill sailed through the General Assembly with overwhelming support on both sides of the aisle.
"It's clear electric vehicles are going to be more commonplace in the coming years, and our workforce and developers need to be ready to pivot their operations in order to keep Indiana's automotive powerhouse thriving and maintain the jobs held by thousands of hard-working Hoosiers," Karickhoff said in a statement. "This legislation is a proactive step to ensure our state continues to be a national leader in this key industry."
The bill, which was also cosponsored by State Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, mandates the creation of an “electric vehicle product commission” that would would study or evaluate numerous things, including:
- The inventory of existing electric vehicle product facilities and production capability
- The inventory of skilled and nonskilled workers in the electric vehicle product industry
- Opportunities and needs for training within the electric vehicle product industry
- If training centers promoting careers in the electric vehicle product industry should be created or transitioned from traditional automotive industry training centers
- Existing manufacturing competencies within the traditional automotive industry and determine how the existing competencies could be leveraged to increase the production of electric vehicles
- Opportunities for growth within the electric vehicle product industry
- Results from previous instances of retooling and transforming manufacturing facilities in the automotive industry
- Opportunities for research and development within the electric vehicle product industry
The commission would consist of members from the business community, automobile and manufacturing industry, labor unions, the Energy Systems Network, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and General Assembly.
Each year, the commission is to submit an annual report to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation summarizing all the activities the commission did each given year. The bill has support from numerous parties it would affect, including Stellantis North America, UAW and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
The legislation is a response to the growing concern of uncertainty among automobile workers in the era of a growing amount of electric vehicles and workers’ role in the transition. The state is home to more than 100,000 automotive manufacturing jobs, including more than 8,000 in Howard and Tipton counties.
As previously reported by the Tribune, how the transition to EV will affect workers is a question that’s been looming for years, but took on a sharp focus earlier this year when General Motors announced its goal to make only battery-powered vehicles by 2035. That was followed by Ford vowing to convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup in Europe to electric power by 2030.
The more environmentally focused plants of the future will need fewer workers, mainly because electric vehicles contain 30% to 40% fewer moving parts than gas-run vehicles. In addition, many jobs could shift to lower pay as automakers buy parts from supply companies or form separate ventures to build components.
Most vulnerable in the transition will be the roughly 100,000 people in the U.S. who, like the Stellantis employees in Kokomo and Tipton, work at plants that make transmissions and engines for gas and diesel vehicles.
