A bill authored by Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, would establish a state commission that would study the training and workforce needs for electric vehicle production, among other things related to the evolving automobile industry.
House Bill 1168 would mandate the creation of an “electric vehicle product commission” that would would study or evaluate numerous things, including:
- Evaluate the inventory of existing electric vehicle product facilities and production capability
- Evaluate the inventory of skilled and nonskilled workers in the electric vehicle product industry
- Evaluate opportunities and needs for training within the electric vehicle product industry
- Determine if training centers promoting careers in the electric vehicle product industry should be created or transitioned from traditional automotive industry training centers
- Identify existing manufacturing competencies within the traditional automotive industry and determine how the existing competencies could be leveraged to increase the production of electric vehicles
- Identify and evaluate opportunities for growth within the electric vehicle product industry
- identify and document results from previous instances of retooling and transforming manufacturing facilities in the automotive industry
- Identify opportunities for research and development within the electric vehicle product industry
The commission would consist of members from the business community, automobile and manufacturing industry, labor unions, the Energy Systems Network, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and General Assembly.
Each year, the commission is to submit an annual report to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation summarizing all the activities the commission did each given year. The bill has support from numerous parties it would affect, including Stellantis North America, UAW and the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
The legislation is a response to the growing concern of uncertainty among automobile workers in the era of a growing amount of electric vehicles and workers' role in the transition. The state is currently home to more than 100,000 automotive manufacturing jobs, including more than 8,000 in Howard and Tipton counties.
Karickhoff, in a brief interview with the Tribune on Friday, said his legislation is a direct product of talking with UAW workers and leaders and hearing their concerns over the inevitable transition to EV. The bill passed the house and is now in the Senate. Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, has signed on as a cosponsor.
As previously reported by the Tribune, how the transition to EV will affect workers is a question that’s been looming for years, but took on a sharp focus last month when General Motors boldly announced its goal to make only battery-powered vehicles by 2035. That was followed by Ford vowing to convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup in Europe to electric power by 2030.
That’s because the more environmentally focused plants of the future will need fewer workers, mainly because electric vehicles (EVs) contain 30% to 40% fewer moving parts than gas-run vehicles. In addition, many jobs could shift to lower pay as automakers buy parts from supply companies or form separate ventures to build components.
Most vulnerable in the transition will be the roughly 100,000 people in the U.S. who, like the Stellantis employees in Kokomo and Tipton, work at plants that make transmissions and engines for gas and diesel vehicles.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said in January during a media call that every model the company releases from now until 2025 will have an “electrified” version. He didn’t clarify how many would be all-electric, plug-in hybrids or traditional hybrids that don’t need to be plugged in.
“It’s a concern,” Matt Jarvis, president of United Auto Workers 685, which represents the plants in Kokomo and Tipton, told the Tribune last month. “The employees are concerned. With the way GM and Ford are going toward electric vehicles, it’s a concern about what’s going to happen with the workforce.”
But the transition to more electric vehicles doesn’t have to be a negative for the state and its automotive workers, Karickhoff said, but it’s going to take a concerted effort and for the state to take the transition to EVs seriously.
“Whether it happens in four or 15 years, I do think the trend is clearly headed toward EV,” he said. “If we’re going to maintain our dominance in the automotive industry and dominance in advance manufacturing, we’re gonna need a plan.”
