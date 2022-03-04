INDIANAPOLIS — Legislation authored by State Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, will soon be law that paves the way for Hoosier communities such as Kokomo and Howard County to rejoin the $26 billion national settlement with drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and three major drug distributers.
Indiana joined a multistate lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson and drug distributers Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen over their roles in the opioid epidemic, which forced communities to spend millions to mitigate the crisis. While the lawsuit included all of Indiana's communities, about 11% of eligible cities, counties and towns opted out in order to initiate their own lawsuit, including Howard County and Kokomo.
Karickhoff said opt-out communities that pursued their own lawsuit committed substantial time and resources, and their lawsuits may be delayed. Once signed into law, those 27 counties and 45 municipalities can rejoin the multistate settlement and be eligible to receive a portion of the state's master settlement estimated to be about $500 million.
"This is a significant amount of money that will go a long way in helping the state and our communities fight drug addiction, and it's important that locals don't miss out," Karickhoff said in a statement. "With this legislation, communities that did not join the settlement can re-evaluate and opt back in, and start working to heal the tremendous damage caused by these addictive drugs."
Settlement funds will go toward opioid-related programming, fighting the drug crisis, supporting local law enforcement and drug task forces, and bolstering treatment and preventative care. According to Karickhoff, holdout communities stand to lose nearly $238 million that could otherwise be invested in local drug addiction and recovery programs and public safety.
With the defendants expected to start releasing funds to a national administrator on April 2, and money expected to start flowing to state and local governments in the second quarter of 2022, Karickhoff said House Enrolled Act 1193, which received unanimous support, establishes a fair and equitable settlement structure. Communities interested in rejoining the settlement must notify the Indiana Attorney General's Office by July 15.
"The General Assembly and the attorney general recognized that counties experienced increased costs responding to the opioid crisis," said David Bottorff, executive director of the Association of Indiana Counties, in a statement. "County officials appreciate that this legislation ensures that each county in Indiana will receive direct payments from the opioid settlement. While no amount of money can replace the suffering of individuals or the negative economic consequences created by the opioid crisis, this money will alleviate some of the pain created by the industry."
The $26 billion multistate settlement stems from a lawsuit with more than 4,000 claims from state and local governments throughout the country. Now three years in the making, 52 states and territories signed onto the settlement. All four companies that are part of the settlement have denied wrongdoing.
Visit iga.in.gov for more information on HEA 1193, which is on the governor's desk to be signed into law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.