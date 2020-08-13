GREENTOWN – A teacher is challenging a 10-year incumbent and former Kokomo city councilman for a seat in Indiana’s House of Representatives.
Dylan McHenry, of Greentown, will face Republican state Rep. Mike Karickhoff this November for the state’s District 30 House seat, which covers most of Kokomo, all of Greentown and eastern Howard Howard County and western Grant County.
McHenry, an elementary school teacher for Marion Community Schools and a Greentown resident, told the Tribune he’d put “people first” if elected.
The political newcomer said he became interested in running for office after attending the Red for Ed rally last November at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.
The rally saw thousands of Indiana teachers, students and supporters of public education demand an increase in teacher pay and adequate funding of public schools. Earlier in 2019, Gov. Eric Holcomb created a commission to look at teacher pay and look for solutions. It’s expected to submit its recommendations to the General Assembly before the 2021 budget session.
“I felt the power of all our voices being heard for our students and what we feel we need in order to be successful in classrooms and our communities,” McHenry said about the Red for Ed rally.
While education is near and dear to McHenry, other issues, such as labor, health care and prescription costs and broadband access have also become staples of his campaign.
If elected, McHenry said he would work to repeal Indiana’s right-to-work law, work to lower prescription drug prices through importing cheaper drugs from other counties and expand broadband in rural areas through tax incentives.
“It’s an issue that’s summed up really well by District 30 because District 30 has vast rural parts, but internet access in the city of Marion and Kokomo for a lot of families and kids going back to school is just not where it needs to be,” McHenry said about broadband access.
In addition to the normal slew of issues brought up each year in the General Assembly, members will now have to traverse one of the most pressing financial times since the Great Recession more than a decade ago.
Without additional money from the U.S. Congress to shore up revenue losses due to the pandemic, state and local governments will have to make tough decisions about where it spends its money, including staffing and public services.
For McHenry, when the General Assembly decides on its funding priorities amidst a pandemic, those struggling should be the state’s priority.
“We have to prioritize people who have been laid off, people that can’t afford their rent or their mortgage anymore,” he said. “We need to make sure we prioritize people every step of the way. I know not one person can have all the answers for how to help us recover, but I do know putting people first will make sure we do come out of this stronger.”
In an email to the Tribune, Karickhoff highlighted his time on the Kokomo City Council from 2004-10 during the Great Recession as proof he can traverse tough financial waters and come out still intact.
“During those difficult times I gained invaluable experience in managing the Kokomo city budget in the face of economic decline,” Karickhoff said. “I also learned that it took courage to make the difficult decisions required to maintain Kokomo’s fiscal solvency.
“The lessons learned on the city council served me well as I transitioned to the state Legislature, and over the past 10 years I have gained similar knowledge and experience in the House of Representatives. This experience and a decade of serving on the House Ways and Means Committee uniquely positions me to make sound and responsible decisions moving forward into the next budget biennium.”
Karickhoff has held his District 30 seat since 2010 and has worked himself up into the leadership of the party, being chosen as Speaker Pro Tempore and chair of the House Ways and Means Budget Subcommittee.
During those 10 years, Karickhoff has authored numerous bills that passed and received the governor’s signature, including:
- Allowing Howard County to hire a magistrate to help alleviate the county judges’ caseload.
- Raising the county’s innkeeper’s tax in part to help fund the now tentatively delayed downtown hotel and conference center.
- A bill that transformed the state’s tourism agency into a quasi-governmental corporation able to raise its own money to spend on attracting tourism into the state.
In addition, Karickhoff praised his fellow Republicans’ efforts to lower both the personal and corporate income taxes, capping property taxes, eliminating the inheritance tax and, pre-pandemic, operating with more than $2 billion in reserves.
The General Election is Nov. 3.
