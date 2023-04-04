Howard County community members are being invited to beautify Kokomo this week.
The Keep Kokomo Beautiful 2023 flower basket planting will be held Thursday. There are two planting sessions: the first is 9-11 a.m., and the second is 4-6 p.m. Both sessions will be held at The Garden (formerly Lybrook Landscaping), 4476 S. 00 East West.
Once the baskets are ready, they’ll be hung throughout downtown Kokomo.
Call 765-457-5301 or visit greaterkokomo.com to register as a volunteer.
