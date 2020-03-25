The soft sound of piano music wafted through the sanctuary after Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Saturday morning, but hardly anyone was there to hear it.
At least in person.
That’s because St. Patrick, like so many other churches across Kokomo and throughout the country, are adapting to the new normal right now, life in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Due to health and safety regulations, public gatherings of 10 or more are restricted in Howard County, prompting local churches to get creative in the way they physically deliver their sermons and worship celebrations.
Instead of face-to-face prayer, there are now text message chains.
Instead of hugs and handshaking, there are now Zoom video calls and Facebook Live posts.
But the message is still the same, church officials all say, regardless of location.
“Obviously we’re not able to get together right now,” Trevor Young, student pastor at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, said. “But I had a woman tell me after one service that she’s never felt the spirit of the Lord so thick in her living room than she did that Sunday.”
Of course there are some obvious drawbacks to not being able to physically be in another’s presence, but there are also tremendous benefits to reach those who might have never been reached otherwise.
Jenny Young, Trevor’s wife and communications director at First Nazarene, said that the church’s first virtual service reached over 6,000 people, many of whom she said might have never even stepped foot inside the actual church.
Some of those even included members of First Nazarene’s sister church in Ecuador, Jenny added.
“I’ve heard mostly positive things,” she said. “... I feel like everyone’s been understanding, and I feel like God is blessing these efforts by continuing to reach people.”
Across town, Fuel Church’s Lead Pastor Jacob Burgei has also been busy preparing sermons and attempting to adjust to their church’s new virtual environment.
And like First Nazarene, Fuel has also seen an uptick of people visiting their online platform, Burgei said.
“In our physical buildings [Kokomo and Westfield], we reach about 1,700 people each weekend,” he said. “Now, we’re looking at about 16,000 views on our online worship service. Just this past Sunday, we even had about 45 people say yes to Jesus.”
Youth groups and Sunday School classes are continuing to be held online at Fuel too, Burgei said, and the church is even getting ready to host a virtual pep rally for what they call their “Dream Team,” a group of servant volunteers who help out during services.
And in spite of some of the challenges facing virtual church settings, Burgei said uncertain times like these are the church’s finest hour.
“Right now, people feel alone,” he said. “People feel isolated. And so people need community now more than ever, and people need the church. ... We were made for adversity. We were made for this moment in time.”
And when asked what message he gives his congregation to navigate through worries like COVID-19, Burgei said he feels like this is all just a temporary hiccup.
“I want people to know this,” he said. “Number one, this too shall pass. Number two, God’s still in control. And number three, you’ll get through this. This isn’t going to be forever. It feels like it right now as we’re quarantined to our homes, but this is going to pass over.
“This did not take God by surprise, and God always brings good out of bad situations,” Burgei continued. “And I believe he’s bringing good out of this.”
Abundant Life Church Senior Pastor Charlie Riley agreed with Burgei, noting that while physical distance is asked of all of us right now, that doesn’t mean people need to isolate themselves emotionally.
“The more isolated someone gets, typically the more depressed they can get,” Riley said. “So it’s just trying to let everyone know that we’re all in this together. This is not a permanent situation.
“God loves you, and God did not create this to curse you or anything like that,” he continued. “That’s not God’s plan or God’s will to do that. ... But he’s going to bring us through this, and we’ll be fine. The church is the people, not the building, and just because we can’t gather together does not mean we have any less hope.”
