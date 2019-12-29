I love looking back on the year in photos because many of them spark a personal anecdote or recollection.
When I look at the Western state marching band photos, I remember how excited I felt in that moment. I’m a sympathetic crier, so I was on the verge of tears photographing Western’s tears of celebration.
I look at the anti-violence march photo, and I remember being so impressed while I spoke with the two kids in the photo who led part of the march. They were so well-spoken and kind. And even though it sounds cliché, they truly give me hope for our future.
So thank you, Howard, Tipton, and Miami counties, for letting me capture your moments and memories. I can’t wait to see what 2020 holds.
