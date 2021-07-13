Keyton Romero, center, reacts after she is announced as Miss Howard County for 2021 and is congratulated by her court during the fair queen pageant on Tuesday at the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Keyton Romero was crowned Miss Howard County for 2021 during the fair queen pageant on Tuesday at the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
GREENTOWN — A new queen has been crowned.
Keyton Romero, of Greentown, and a graduate of Eastern High School, was crowned Miss Howard County for 2021 during the fair queen pageant Tuesday night. Brooklyn Garber was first runner-up, and Samantha Schrock was awarded Miss Congeniality. A total of nine local young women competed for the crown.
Tuesday night’s competition was an emotional one.
Keyton Remero’s mother, Aimee Romero, was killed in a murder-suicide earlier this year. A song Aimee Romero wrote and performed was played over the loudspeaker before the winner was announced. Once the song was over, it received a standing ovation from the crowd, many of whom were in tears.
Keyton Romero will serve as Miss Howard County for the next year, a recognition her mother also received in 1994.
1 of 50
Keyton Romero, center, reacts after she is announced as Miss Howard County for 2021 and is congratulated by her court during the fair queen pageant on Tuesday at the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bob's Bumpy Barrels passes through the Pioneer Village on Tuesday at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Emmett Newlin, 9, keeps an eye on his Holland lop rabbit, Blueberry, during the rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
17-year-old Emma Berry-Youmans, right, shows her rabbit Dots as 11-year-old Annabelle Waite and her rabbit Sprint, left, and 9-year-old Nila Branch and her rabbit Rocky, center, watch during the pet class of the rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Keyton Romero was crowned Miss Howard County for 2021 during the fair queen pageant on Tuesday at the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tuesday at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tuesday at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-13-21 Kirstin West working to calm her animal at the Howard County Fair. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Howard County Fair. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Ashley Alexander leading her steer around at the Howard County Fair. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Howard County Fair. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Howard County Fair. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Marissa Shirey showing her animal at the Howard County Fair. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Howard County Fair. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Baley Matlock shows her animal at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
The Russeau family shows their cattle together at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Raymond Bryant shows his animal at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Anna Kelly gets her animal to stand still at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kirstin West with showing her animal at the Howard County Fair.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Howard County Fair - Tuesday
1 of 50
Keyton Romero, center, reacts after she is announced as Miss Howard County for 2021 and is congratulated by her court during the fair queen pageant on Tuesday at the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bob's Bumpy Barrels passes through the Pioneer Village on Tuesday at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Emmett Newlin, 9, keeps an eye on his Holland lop rabbit, Blueberry, during the rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
17-year-old Emma Berry-Youmans, right, shows her rabbit Dots as 11-year-old Annabelle Waite and her rabbit Sprint, left, and 9-year-old Nila Branch and her rabbit Rocky, center, watch during the pet class of the rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Keyton Romero was crowned Miss Howard County for 2021 during the fair queen pageant on Tuesday at the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tuesday at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tuesday at the Howard County 4-H Fair. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The rabbit show at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Howard County Fair Queen pageant on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-13-21 Kirstin West working to calm her animal at the Howard County Fair. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Howard County Fair. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Ashley Alexander leading her steer around at the Howard County Fair. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Howard County Fair. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Howard County Fair. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Marissa Shirey showing her animal at the Howard County Fair. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
7-13-21 Howard County Fair. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Baley Matlock shows her animal at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
The Russeau family shows their cattle together at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Raymond Bryant shows his animal at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Anna Kelly gets her animal to stand still at the Howard County 4-H Fair on Tuesday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kirstin West with showing her animal at the Howard County Fair.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
She was given the crown by 2019’s Miss Howard County Grace Guerre, who is now the longest-serving Miss Howard county because there was not a pageant held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keyton Romero said Tuesday she plans on starting and growing an organization that brings awareness to domestic violence and its victims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.