GREENTOWN — A new queen has been crowned.

Keyton Romero, of Greentown, and a graduate of Eastern High School, was crowned Miss Howard County for 2021 during the fair queen pageant Tuesday night. Brooklyn Garber was first runner-up, and Samantha Schrock was awarded Miss Congeniality. A total of nine local young women competed for the crown.

Tuesday night’s competition was an emotional one.

Keyton Remero’s mother, Aimee Romero, was killed in a murder-suicide earlier this year. A song Aimee Romero wrote and performed was played over the loudspeaker before the winner was announced. Once the song was over, it received a standing ovation from the crowd, many of whom were in tears.

Keyton Romero will serve as Miss Howard County for the next year, a recognition her mother also received in 1994.

She was given the crown by 2019’s Miss Howard County Grace Guerre, who is now the longest-serving Miss Howard county because there was not a pageant held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keyton Romero said Tuesday she plans on starting and growing an organization that brings awareness to domestic violence and its victims.

