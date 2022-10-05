It was March 16, 1914.
Firefighters William Crumbaugh, a 55-year-old chief driver for the Kokomo Fire Department and Chief Ed Shauman were traveling on the department’s horse-drawn buggy and making their way to a working fire in the 500 block of East Havens Street.
At some point when the pair were driving down West Jefferson Street, the buggy collided with a delivery wagon, according to Tribune articles from that time period.
The impact of the collision caused Crumbaugh to be thrown from the buggy, plunging him “head-first against a wheel of the delivery wagon” and rendering him unconscious.
Crumbaugh died from his injuries a couple days later, archives note.
It was the department’s first line of duty death.
And earlier this week, Crumbaugh’s life and memory were commemorated during a special ceremony inside KFD that was attended by current firefighters, city officials and members of Crumbaugh’s family.
“I’m overwhelmed,” Kokomo resident Jon Zeck said as he smiled at a new plaque hanging in one of KFD’s hallways that honored Crumbaugh’s legacy with the department.
Zeck, a retired deputy sheriff who worked for the Howard County Sheriff’s Office for over 30 years, is Crumbaugh’s great-great-nephew.
“I’ve been trying to get this done for a long time,” he told the Tribune shortly after Tuesday’s ceremony. “Finally, it came by with the help of the administration and Tyler (Moore) and Chief Frazier and everything.”
Zeck added that KFD Division Chief of Inspections Scott Calhoun, a family friend, was also instrumental in the project.
“At one time, we didn’t have any pictures (of Crumbaugh),” Zeck said. “So, there wasn’t a way to really identify him. But Scott and a few others did a lot of background information and actually found a photo of him. … And so he (Calhoun) called me one day and said, ‘Ok, we’re going to get this done.’”
Calhoun has been a Zeck family friend for several years, and he told the Tribune he was happy that Crumbaugh’s plaque will finally be able to grace the wall beside the department’s other firefighters killed in the line of duty or those who died while in active service.
“It’s priceless,” Calhoun said. “When we’re hiring new guys, the first thing that happens sometimes even during the interview process before they’re hired, is that they walk through the hallway and see all the faces (of those who died while in the line of duty or during active service).
“And whether they (other firefighters) realize it or not, there are a lot of guys who sacrificed a lot for this department,” he added. “It’s all part of our pride and tradition that keeps everybody in check and makes sure people realize that this isn’t just a paycheck.”
Frazier agreed with Calhoun.
“We all know we’re in a profession where there are always risks,” he said. “And if we don’t remember the people who actually gave that ultimate sacrifice and worked at this job that is so full of risk, if we don’t remember that, then it kind of negates the purpose of our service.”
Because whether it’s been 10 years or 100 years, those in attendance Tuesday said the ultimate sacrifice of a first responder should never be forgotten.
“He (Crumbaugh) was paid to do a job, he did the job and he lost his life doing that job,” Zeck said. “And people that do something like that, well, they ought to be remembered.”
