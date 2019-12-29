KHA hires new CEO; Moore pans process

The Kokomo Housing Authority’s board of commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to appoint a new chief executive officer, ending a process that has faced criticism from the city’s mayor-elect.
Derick Steele, a local attorney, will start New Year’s Day as the KHA’s new CEO/executive director and begin his role in charge of a federally funded organization that works to provide affordable housing to residents in need.
“I’m grateful and honored and humbled at being entrusted in this position,” said Steele.
“One thing that I do want to emphasize is I do look forward to continuing the vision that Mrs. [Debra] Cook and her administration has laid out, but I am also very much looking forward to working with the new city government administration and trying to work in a way that creates a comprehensive plan for Kokomo and betters this community and makes this community what each and every one of us wants it to be.”
Steele currently serves on the Howard County Election Board and works as a public defender and a private attorney.
He said he is looking into whether he can in the immediate future retain his election board seat – in large part so he doesn’t throw the group into flux during its transition into the presidential election cycle – but will give up his public defender position and close his private practice.
Steele, who started his career working in the mental-health profession before heading into law, said the KHA job continues his goal of helping people who need it.
“This is the next step. I want to help the people in this community who don’t have the means and resources to access housing,” he noted.
He said conversations have started with board members about “trying to make sure that we’re providing housing and opportunities to all members of the community.”
“On the surface, we see it as just low-income housing. But it’s providing housing for people who have disabilities, that have aged into retirement. The vast majority of housing is for people who are in categories like that. And I want to make sure that we are providing for everyone in this community, not just this idea of what many people think the Kokomo Housing Authority is doing,” he said.
His hiring – the contract will run from Jan. 1, 2020, through Jan. 1, 2023 – was recommended to the full board following an executive session involving four members earlier this month.
Steele will replace outgoing executive director Debra Cook, who worked in the role for nearly eight years.
“I’m excited about Derick taking over. I think he has the passion and the skill-set to take it to the next level,” said Cook. “I’m going to miss a lot of folks here. It’s been a good ride.”
Thursday’s meeting and hiring of Steele, however, did not go off with an airing of concerns from Kokomo Mayor-elect Tyler Moore’s team.
Moore first outlined his concerns in a Dec. 16 letter distributed to the KHA’s board of commissioners.
In the letter, Moore said he was “at a loss to understand why the Board is racing to complete the current selection process and enter into a long-term contract with a new director before December 31,” citing what needs to be a “good working relationship between KHA and the city” to efficiently provide housing for underserved residents.
“I sincerely believe we all have the same goal of finding the most experienced and qualified director possible,” wrote Moore, claiming that previous administrations have provided “meaningful input” into the selection process of an executive director.
“I believe a hasty search conducted during the Christmas season and two weeks before I take office seriously compromises that goal.”
Moore requested being allowed to “meaningfully participate in the selection process,” saying he wanted to review applications and resumes, give input on who should be interviewed and “ultimately, to give you my opinion, not my direction, on who is the most qualified for the position.”
He said that to “accomplish all this in a reasonable timeframe and/or to address the concerns of some that it is not appropriate for a mayor-elect to review the applications, I feel it necessary and prudent to delay this process until January 1.”
He went on to ask that if the board still wanted to appoint someone in December that it be an interim executive director until he took office, and later said he wanted to work with the board to choose a KHA leader “based on merit, not on an apparent political agenda or artificial deadline.”
Moore said following Thursday’s meeting that the letter serves as his comments on the process but noted that he still looks forward “to working with the housing authority.”
Those concerns, however, were echoed during the board meeting by Larry Murrell, who is working as counsel on Moore’s transition team.
Murrell, who pointed out that public comment wasn’t offered until after the board voted, said Moore “would have liked to have had a seat at the table, had meaningful input into this. No disrespect to Mr. Steele, we’re talking about process.”
Responding was the board’s counsel, Erik May, who said the board’s agenda schedule mirrored each one since 2012 and noted that “at any time during the past several meetings, mayor-elect Moore, members of his advisory team, were more than welcome to be a part of this.
“And we appreciate mayor-elect Moore’s response and the action that he was able to have and the input he was able to offer in what is intended to be, by statute, an autonomous process by the board of commissioners alone. No more input from the mayor-elect than the city mayor, Greg Goodnight.”
Murrell, at one point, said he disagreed “with [May’s] characterization about the input that mayor-elect Moore had. He would have liked to have had meaningful input. It didn’t happen that way.”
May later reiterated that he thought Moore’s input was meaningful as “input from an outside source,” emphasizing that hiring “is an autonomous, apolitical process.”
“When we did understand that Mrs. Cook was leaving, we had met with Mr. Moore. Gosh, I think [KHA board vice chairman Ethan Heicher] and I met with him in a week after we had found out, explained to him the process that was going to be taking place and any future steps and actions that the board was going to look for and offered him the opportunity to attend any of the meetings or be a part of that process,” added board chairman Paul Munoz.
“And we followed, I think, almost to a T exactly what we told him we were planning on doing, in that meeting,” including an extension of time the board allowed to receive additional applications.
Munoz, who called the interview process “pretty lengthy,” also congratulated Steele, pointing to his “passion for the community” and “passion for the people of Kokomo.”