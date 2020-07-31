Kokomo-Howard County Public Library (KHCPL) Main will begin a renovation project Aug. 3.
The renovation will merge two service points and increase the use of self-checkouts, according to a press release. The renovation project should be complete within six to eight weeks.
“We continuously evaluate how we can best serve Kokomo and Howard County,” said KHCPL Director of Marketing Lisa Fipps, said in the release. “To implement our mission fully, we knew we needed to focus more on programs and partnerships not only at our facilities but also out in the community. To do that, we needed to free up staff... The more people use self-checkout, the more staff we have for one-on-one interactions."
Visit www.khcpl.org for more information.
