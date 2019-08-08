TIPTON — A Madison County woman was killed Wednesday evening in a vehicle crash at the intersection of Ind. 19 and Division Road in Tipton County.
According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum, the preliminary investigation into the crash indicates that a Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Melissa Simpson, 29, of Orestes, was traveling eastbound on Division Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday when she failed to yield at the stop sign located at Ind. 19 and Division Road.
The Pontiac then collided with a white 1997 Dodge Ram pick-up truck driven by Thomas Temple of Sharpsville, who was traveling southbound on Ind. 19.
The Dodge ended up striking the Pontiac's driver's side, Slocum stated, and the impact of the collision caused the Pontiac to be pushed off the roadway before coming to rest.
Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Other passengers in Simpson's vehicle, Clyde Simpson, Orestes; April Galloway, Elwood; and Catherine Scheetz, Marion, were treated at the scene and then taken to area hospitals, Slocum said.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Temple was also taken to an area hospital but has since been released, Slocum noted.
The crash is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.