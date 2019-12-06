Reindeer reign supreme as Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight announced Judah Kincaid as the winner the annual Christmas card contest.
Kincaid, along with seven other finalists, gathered at city hall Tuesday to hear the final results after being narrowed down from 75 submissions.
“This is one of the most enjoyable things I get to do each year, and is one of the things that I will definitely miss next year,” Goodnight said about the contest.
Kincaid’s card featured a reindeer surrounded by red and white presents with a message of happy holidays.
“I’m grateful we have these young artists who were so willing to take part in the contest and submit a design,” Goodnight said. “To be honest, my artistic skills do not compare to theirs so it is great that our city rely on them to design a fantastic Christmas card.”
When deciding on the winning card, Goodnight doesn’t enter the process with many prerequisites but said he enjoys when the card has something about Kokomo in it.
The contest, in its 39th year, is open to all fourth-grade students in Kokomo schools.
“Kokomo City Schools and the City of Kokomo have a long-standing tradition of supporting the arts through the mayor’s annual Christmas card contest,” Kokomo School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Jeff Hauswald said. “I am grateful that this 39-year tradition has continued these past 12 years under Mayor Goodnight.
“I remain extremely proud of all of our students and the many talents they showcase on a daily basis. Congratulations to the Kokomo Schools fourth-grade finalists recognized this year through the mayor’s annual Christmas card contest. Great job!”
Kincaid received a box of Christmas cards featuring his design.
Goodnight said the mayor’s office will be sending out approximately 500 of Kincaid’s cards to mayors throughout the state, and local, state and federal officials, including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Each of the winning designs is available for ordering from Horoho Printing in Kokomo 765-452-8862.
The winners were:
- First place: Judah Kincaid, Lafayette Park Elementary
- Second place: Justin Shayne Rider, Lafayette Park Elementary
- Third place: Ciera Jacobs, Elwood Haynes Elementary
- Fourth place: Giyanna Thornton, Elwood Haynes Elementary,
- Honorable mentions: Gracie Moore, Sycamore Elementary; Jaysen Morgan, and Taeshawn Shelton, both of Lafayette Park Elementary; and Jay-won Dunn, Elwood Haynes Elementary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.