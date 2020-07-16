BUNKER HILL – Officials say recruitment fliers for the Ku Klux Klan were found last month around different areas of Eagle’s Pointe, the large subdivision located directly beside Grissom Air Reserve Base.
Residents reported finding an undetermined number of fliers inside plastic bags, mostly laying on sidewalks and streets, sometime on or around the weekend of June 27.
A picture of the leaflets provided to the Tribune show a hooded KKK figure with a message below that said “Neighborhood Watch” and “Do your part to keep white communities safe and report all suspicious activity!!! You can sleep tonight knowing the Klan is awake!!!”
The flier then states “Join Us Today,” and lists a telephone number and email address.
Kendra McElroy, a resident at Eagle’s Pointe, said she found one of the fliers while walking home at night with three other people. She said the flier was in a sandwich bag that contained rice, presumably to keep the paper dry, and there were multiple bags lying on the road.
McElroy said in an email that she opened the bag once she got home and it “instantly made me nervous and scared, not only because two out of the four of us were Black men.”
Heather Ventura, head of compliance for Young Management Corp., which rents out a large number of properties in the housing addition, said other residents also expressed dismay over the fliers.
“There was some concern," she said. "No one wants to see any violence or anything that stirs up hatred and violence ... I wish we could stop this, because we certainly don’t condone it.”
Ventura said the subdivision doesn't permit soliciting, but because it's such a large area, that's nearly impossible to enforce. She also noted the management company has made it a policy not to rent any of its public areas to hate groups.
Miami County Sheriff Tim Hunter said officers were made aware of the incident, but no other activity has been reported since the fliers were found.
“To be honest, I expected to hear a little bit more, but I haven’t heard of anything other than the fliers,” he said Wednesday. “To this point, it hasn’t gone any further than the fliers, to my knowledge.”
The dump of the leaflets came three weeks after a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Peru that drew around 300 people.
Laura Fred-Smith, the Democratic candidate for Indiana Senate District 18, which represents Miami County, said the distribution of the literature highlights the “work that Indiana has to do to ensure that all Hoosiers feel safe in their homes.”
“Across the state and nation, we have seen communities come together in support of our black and brown neighbors,” she said in a statement. “Protests, rallies, and demonstrations are only a small part of the discussion. We need real change to make a difference. That change needs to happen in our government. Hoosiers have work to do. Make a choice to continue that work.”
Sen. Stacey Donato, the Republican incumbent for Indiana District 18, said she doesn’t think the fliers were distributed by “local constituents.”
“I traveled District 18 extensively before COVID-19, and I know that this doesn’t represent the communities here,” she said.
A similar incident was reported in May near the small town of Battle Field, located near Lafayette. Residents reported finding recruitment fliers inside plastic bags weighted down with rocks painted with the letters “KKK.”
The Lafayette Journal & Courier reported the material found in the baggies included a membership application, along with a request for $20 in dues, to be part of “the invisible empire of National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.”
