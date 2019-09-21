RUSSIAVILLE — While roaming the grounds of the 18th century living history reenactment, the heavy scent of campfire mixes with nature and laughter as kids get involved in activities such as candle-making.
For the 19th year, area fourth graders experienced KohKohMah Kids Day, stepping back in time to a bygone era.
Ciara Lovelace was chaperoning Northwestern students during the annual event, and she said her group enjoyed multiple activities during their time there.
“It was a pretty fun day,” she said. “We did the reenactment, which was awesome and pretty loud. They enjoyed the gift shops and snacks. They also liked talking with the people as they shared what life was like back then.”
Pat Scott, co-coordinator of KohKohMah along with Bob Auth, said it was a team effort getting the event started.
“It started right after 9/11 after the attack,” she said. “Brian Wilson and Bob Auth got together with their ideas. Bob wasn’t even a reenactor initially and just wanted to do something wonderful with his property. He always felt it had potential and Brian helped him direct it toward a good living history event rather than a hodgepodge.”
Scott said she feels the kids get a lot out of the reenactment due to the hands-on involvement which can leave lasting memories.
“They remember this more. They may remember what we’ve done in school but this is a visual lesson and oftentimes hands-on,” she said. “That’s what they’ll go home with. We have four adults here with their kids that came when they were in fourth-grade. It made Bob and I just have goosebumps.”
According to Scott, candle-making and using the cross-cut saw are some of the more popular activates.
Western student Kayleigh Auth agreed.
“I really liked the candles and sawing,” said Auth. “We dipped (the candles) in candle wax and got to keep them.”
For Scott, what matters most about the reenactment is giving the public an accurate portrayal of the past.
“History already happened and we’re trying to show people what the past looked like,” he said. “When they walk through the gates here we want them to see what the time period looked like. We’re painting a picture with ourselves and all the things in our camps that would have been here during the French and Indian War.”
KohKohMah continues today with gates opening at 9 a.m. and Sunday with gates opening early at 8:45 a.m. for church service. Each day will be filled with battle reenactments, food, music and activities for all.
