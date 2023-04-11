The opening of the city of Kokomo’s free bike share program is delayed because of staffing issues.
Koko-Go Free Ride will not begin operations for its fifth year Friday because the city has been unable to find enough employees to staff the program, located at 307 S. Main St. just north of the downtown dog park.
Allison Barkman, recreation manager for the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department, said the hope is to find more help and begin operations the weekend of April 21-23.
The part-time seasonal jobs are from April to October, pay $10 an hour and include checking in and out bike rentals, basic bicycle maintenance, basic computer skills, assessing equipment and assisting with other various recreational activities. Those interested can file their application with the city Human Resources Department on the third floor of City Hall, 100 S. Union St.
“If you know anybody, spread the word,” Barkman said during Tuesday’s Kokomo Park Board meeting.
Once it opens, the bike share program will operate only on weekends until May 28. Starting May 29, it will operate seven days a week through Aug. 31. Except for opening on Labor Day, the bike share program will once again operate only on the weekends from Sept. 1 to October 1,
Hours are below:
April 21 (tentative) – May 28 (weekends only)
- Fridays: 4-9 p.m.
- Saturdays: 1-9 p.m.
- Sundays: 1-7 p.m.
May 29 – July 30
- Mondays – Thursdays: 1-8 p.m.
- Fridays & Saturdays: 1-9 p.m.
- Sundays: 1-7 p.m.
July 31 – August 31
- Mondays – Thursdays: 4-8 p.m.
- Fridays: 4-9 p.m.
- Saturdays: 1-9 p.m.
- Sundays: 1-
- 7 p.m.
Monday, September 4 (Labor Day)
- 1-8 p.m.
September 1 – October 1 (weekends only)
- Fridays: 4-9 p.m.
- Saturdays: 1-9 p.m.
- Sundays: 1-7 p.m.
The free bike share program offers adult, children’s, tagalong and tandem bikes, as well as trikes, helmets and bike locks.
Rental requirements include:
- Must be 18 years of age.
- A state issued ID must be presented.
- A credit/debit card must be presented and held on file for each individual rental but will not be charged unless a stolen fee, late fee, or damaged fee is determined necessary by the KokoGo Bike Share.
- All rentals must be made prior to one hour before closing time.
