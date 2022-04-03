The city of Kokomo’s free bike sharing program begins its 2022 operations this weekend.
Koko-Go Free Ride’s opening day will be Friday, the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department announced on its Facebook page. Days of operation will be limited to the weekends through May 29, where it will then be open seven days a week through Sept. 1 before, again, only operating on weekends throughout the month of September and the first weekend of October.
The program — located at 307 S. Main St., behind The Foxes Trail and next to the downtown dog park and an intersection of the Industrial Heritage Trail and the Walk of Excellence — includes adult, children’s, tagalong and tandem bikes, as well as trikes, helmets and bike locks. This will be the program’s fourth year of operation.
Here’s everything you need to know about the program:
Rental requirements
- Must be 18 years of age to check out a bike rental
- A state issued ID must be presented
- A credit/debit card must be presented and held on file for each individual rental but will not be charged unless a stolen fee, late fee, or damaged fee is determined necessary by the Koko-Go
- All rentals must be made prior to two hours before closing time
Hours of operation
April 8 – May 29 (weekends only)
Fridays: 4- 9 p.m
Saturdays: 1-9 p.m.
Sundays: 1-7 p.m.
May 30 – July 31
Mondays – Thursdays: 1-8 p.m.
Fridays & Saturdays: 1-9 p.m.
Sundays: 1-7 p.m.
Aug. 1 – Sept. 1
Mondays – Thursdays: 4-8 p.m.
Fridays: 4-9 p.m.
Saturdays: 1-9 p.m.
Sundays: 1-7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day)
1-8 p.m.
Sept. 2– Oct. 2 (weekends only)
Fridays: 4-9 p.m.
Saturdays: 1-9 p.m.
Sundays: 1-7pm
2022 Trail Tours
All tours start and end at the Bike Share Building and are free.
- 6 p.m. Friday, June 3 – Walk of Excellence (Downtown Triple Loop) – 2 miles
- 5 p.m. Thursday, June 16 – Industrial Heritage Trail (North Section) – 7 miles
- 6 p.m. Friday, July 1 – Industrial Heritage Trail (South Section) – 4.8 miles
- 5 p.m. Thursday, July 21 – Walk of Excellence (West Section) – 2.7 miles
- 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 – Walk of Excellence & Cloverleaf – 4 miles
- 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 – Walk of Excellence/Cloverleaf/Industrial Heritage Trail – 3.3 miles
- 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 – Downtown Sculpture Tour – 1.8 miles
