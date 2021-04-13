The Kokomo Summer Concert Series returns for the 2021 season with a lineup that has something for everyone.
The concerts begin June 12 and continue through Sept. 18 at the Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion at Foster Park, at the corner of Washington and Superior streets. Every show is free, and family friendly, according to a press release from the city of Kokomo.
“The City of Kokomo takes pride in making our summer concert series bigger and better every year with the array of talent we are able to bring to the stage,” Mayor Tyler Moore said in the release. “With all that folks have had to sacrifice this past year, these events will provide a great opportunity to give back to the community we love and appreciate."
All concerts will adhere to federal, state and local health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19 and follow a plan approved by local health departments, according to the release.
Concert lineup
June 12 — Carver Center Summer Celebration featuring Dirty Dozen Brass Band, visit www.dirtydozenbrassband.com.
June 26 — HOGfest featuring Max Weinberg’s Jukebox, visit www.maxweinberg.com.
July 1-3 — The Haynes Apperson Festival. Full details and lineup for this year’s event will be announced soon.
July 10 – Weberfest. Full details and lineup for this year’s event will be announced soon.
July 24 — Rhumfest. Artists for this event are TBA but are bound to feature Kokomo-area favorites from solo artists to bands. The event is set to start at 3 p.m. Visit rhummusic.com
Aug. 14 — Fireman’s/Jeep Rally featuring Nashville’s Finest.
Aug. 21 — My Sinatra with The Kokomo Symphony, visit www.mysinatra.com or www.kokomosymphony.com.
Sept. 18 — Summer’s End featuring Monsters of Yacht, visit www.monstersofyacht.com.
Visit http://kokomosummerseries.com for more information on the series. All dates and acts subject to change.
