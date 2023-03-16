The city of Kokomo has allocated its 2023 Community Development Block Grant money to a variety of housing and infrastructure projects and local nonprofits.
The city’s fiscal year 2023 CDBG money totals $721,000. Administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, CDBG grants largely fund infrastructure and housing projects that benefit low- to middle-income earners.
Peter Shah, development specialist for the city, announced Wednesday morning the following housing and infrastructure project funding:
Neighborhood Property Renewal Program — $170,000
- Eligible low-to moderate-income homeowners may apply for grants to renovate their houses in the current target area. New roofing and gutters, vinyl siding, porch repairs and energy-efficient windows and doors are examples of eligible improvements. Homeowner grants are in the form of 100% forgivable loans up to $50,000. This fiscal year’s target area is bounded by Jefferson Street to the north, Indiana 931 to the east, Apperson Way to the west and Superior and Sycamore Street to the south.
Neighborhood Improvement Program — $330,000
- Gano Street Improvements — $175,000
- Road resurfacing on East Gano Street between Cooper Street to Indiana 931.
- Broadway Sidewalk Reconstruction — $155,000
- New sidewalks installed on West Broadway Street between North Indiana Avenue and North Armstrong Street.
Public Facility Improvement Program
- Carver Community Center — $27,000
- New flooring in the center’s historical building, fixing all partitions in the men’s restroom and doors and their frames in the senior building.
- Gilead House — $46,435
- The money will go toward upgrading and renovating the nonprofit’s kitchen. According to Gilead House’s application, the kitchen is very outdated, small and not ADA compliant.
Neighborhood Blight Removal Program — $40,000
- The CDBG-funded Neighborhood Blight Removal Program serves to eliminate or stop the spread of slum and blight conditions, primarily in residential areas.
HUD guidelines also allow for a municipality to allocate up to 15% of the total CDBG funds received toward “public service agencies” for operating expenses. This year, the city allocated a total of $108,000 to seven local nonprofits. The allocations are as follows:
- Bona Vista — $25,000 (original ask of $100,000)
- The money will go toward operation expenses for its Bona Vista at the Crossing building, located at 1221 S. Plate St., which houses the nonprofit’s industrial sales, work services, pre-vocational training, sky’s the limit programs and its habilitation services.
- Family Service Society Association — $25,000 (original ask of $30,000)
- The money will help fund the nonprofit’s domestic violence shelter. The shelter allows victims of domestic violence to stay for 45 days. After the end of 45 days, the victims must either enter another program or enter permanent housing.
- Girl Scouts of Central Indiana — $4,000 (original ask of $4,000)
- A local troop will use the money to open food pantries in low-income parts of the city and offer free food to those in need.
- Guardian Advocates — $5,000 (original ask of $10,000)
- Guardian Advocates is a nonprofit that provides legal advice and guardianship services to older adults and incapacitated adults to protect them from abuse, neglect, self-neglect and financial exploitation. The nonprofit will use the money to help cover operating expenses.
- Samaritan Caregivers — $15,000 (original ask of $27,000)
- The senior citizen assistance agency will use the money for operating expenses. The organization offers free grocery delivery and other personal shopping services, transportation, companionship and more to those 65 years and older.
- St. Vincent de Paul — $12,000 (original ask of $20,000)
- St. Vincent de Paul, located at 1207 N. Armstrong St., is a downtown food pantry. It will use the money help cover operating expenses.
- Very Early Childhood Education Center — $22,000 (original ask of $25,000)
- The center will use the money for operating expenses. Located in the United Way of Howard County building at 210 W. Walnut St., the center offers families a place to go with their children to play for free. It also offers toys, books and activities designed to encourage parents to play with their children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.