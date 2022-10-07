With the Volunteer Exhibition coming to a close, the Kokomo Art Center at 525 W. Ricketts St. will host a reception Saturday afternoon.
During the reception, which is scheduled to run 4-5:30 p.m., visitors will be able to meet the seven artists who have displayed work in the gallery since early September.
There will be several mediums represented in the gallery, including oil paintings, stained glass and photography.
The Volunteer Exhibition will be replaced with a plein air landscape exhibit later this month. For more information, visit www.kaaonline.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.