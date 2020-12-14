The city of Kokomo received the maximum $1 million matching grant from the state’s Community Crossings program to help pay for road paving.

The city, which had to put up $1 million of its own money for the grant, will use the money to pave some of the city’s major throughofares, according to a press release.

The roads set to be paved are:

Park Road from Center Road to Indiana 26

Dixon Road from Alto Road to Indiana 26

Goyer road from Boulevard Street to Southway Boulevard

Sycamore Street from Washington Street to Dixon Road

Vaile Avenue from Indiana 931 to Goyer Avenue

Washington Street from Boulevard Street to LaFountain Street

Timber Valley Drive from Center Road to Indiana 26

Dixon Road from Markland Avenue to Boulevard Street

Markland Avenue from Apperson Way to Indiana 931.

“These thoroughfares are some of our most highly traveled roads throughout our city and now we are able to do much-needed repairs to keep them functional for our drivers,” Mayor Tyler Moore said in a press release.

More information about the program and recipients can be found online at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.