The city of Kokomo recently received $1 million in from the state’s Community Crossings Matching Grant program for road improvements.

According to a press release, the money will be used to resurface some of the city’s main thoroughfares. These roads include:

  • Park Road from Center Road to Indiana 26
  • Dixon Road from Alto Road to Indiana 26
  • Goyer road from Boulevard Street to Southway Boulevard
  • Sycamore Street from Washington Street to Dixon Road
  • Vaile Avenue from Indiana 931 to Goyer Avenue
  • Washington Street from Boulevard Street to LaFountain Street
  • Timer Valley Drive from Center Road to Indiana 26
  • Dixon Road from Markland Avenue to Boulevard Street
  • Markland Avenue from Apperson Way to Indiana 931

“These thoroughfares are some of our most highly traveled roads throughout our city and now we are able to do much-needed repairs to keep them functional for our drivers,” Mayor Tyler Moore said in a press release.

The city put up $1 million of local funds for the matching grant program.

More information about the program and recipients can be found online at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.

