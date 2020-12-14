The city of Kokomo recently received $1 million in from the state’s Community Crossings Matching Grant program for road improvements.
According to a press release, the money will be used to resurface some of the city’s main thoroughfares. These roads include:
- Park Road from Center Road to Indiana 26
- Dixon Road from Alto Road to Indiana 26
- Goyer road from Boulevard Street to Southway Boulevard
- Sycamore Street from Washington Street to Dixon Road
- Vaile Avenue from Indiana 931 to Goyer Avenue
- Washington Street from Boulevard Street to LaFountain Street
- Timer Valley Drive from Center Road to Indiana 26
- Dixon Road from Markland Avenue to Boulevard Street
- Markland Avenue from Apperson Way to Indiana 931
“These thoroughfares are some of our most highly traveled roads throughout our city and now we are able to do much-needed repairs to keep them functional for our drivers,” Mayor Tyler Moore said in a press release.
The city put up $1 million of local funds for the matching grant program.
More information about the program and recipients can be found online at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.
