The opening of Kokomo Beach and lifeguard tryouts have, once again, been pushed back.
June 14 is the new, tentative opening date for the city’s water park, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said Thursday. Last month Moore said the opening date was scheduled for May 30.
Lifeguard tryouts have also been rescheduled yet again. They will begin at noon both Saturday, May 30, and on Monday, June 1, at the water park. Those interested will only need to attend one of those two dates.
Those trying out will need to make sure to bring a swimsuit and towel as there will be a water test as well as a written test. All lifeguards hired to work at Kokomo Beach must be at least 16 years of age by opening day. All lifeguards are required to be certified in Lifeguarding, First Aid and CPR-PR/AED training.
At each tryout session, guards will immediately complete a regular application and all orientation paperwork. You will need to bring a driver’s license or other type of photo ID, Social Security card or birth certificate, proof of current lifeguard certifications, and bank information for direct depositing.
The city remains hopeful it can safely open the water park.
“We’re excited to make sure that amenity is available for folks as we slowly get out of our pandemic restrictions,” Moore said.
For more information on becoming a lifeguard for the Kokomo Beach, contact the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department at 456-7275
