Kokomo’s water park opens Sunday, but things will be different for at least a few weeks due to the ongoing pandemic.
Kokomo Beach, located at 802 W. Park Ave., will operate at half capacity – 700 guests at a time – while the state is under Stage 4 of Gov. Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana plan. Stage 4 began Friday. Stage 5 is currently scheduled to begin on July 4, where guest restrictions on water parks and amusement parks will be lifted, though social distancing policies should still be maintained.
There was a fear that the park’s water slides, one of the water park’s biggest attractions, would not be open on opening day due to a delay in resurfacing, but the company hired by the city to do the resurfacing was able to complete it this past week, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said during a Thursday interview with Z92.5
Earlier this year, the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety approved a bid of $78,900 from Neptune Pool and Slide Resurfacing Co., of Illinois, to resurface and repaint the water park’s large fiberglass slides.
The work will bring the slides to a like-new condition, while also making them identical in color.
The water park’s original water slides haven’t received a resurfacing since Kokomo Beach first opened nearly two decades ago.
“They’ve reached their life; it was time,” Torrey Roe, superintendent for Kokomo’s Parks and Recreation Department, told the Tribune in March.
The city will be implementing daily cleaning and sanitizing at the water park. Lawn chairs will be available to patrons, Moore said. Sanitizing wipes will be given to those who use the lawn chairs. The city will also be sanitizing the chairs between uses.
Kokomo Beach will be open daily until Aug. 2 and then will only be open on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) until Aug. 16, the last day of the 2020 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.