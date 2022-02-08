The water slides at Kokomo Beach will be resurfaced for the second time in as many years after a botched job in 2020 caused injuries.
The Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety approved a bid of $131,200 from Missouri-based Safe Slide Restorations at its Dec. 8 meeting. The company will resurface and repaint the water park’s large fiberglass slides, which haven’t received a proper resurfacing and repainting since they were first installed two decades ago.
This will be the second time the slides will be resurfaced and repainted in recent years.
In March 2020, the city paid Neptune Pool and Slide Resurfacing Company $78,900 for the job. It was supposed to make the slides like-new and safer, but poor workmanship caused the fiberglass to crack and break.
“So as you go down there on a bare back, the fiberglass is broken, and it’s sharp, it sticks up,” said Torrey Roe, superintendent for Kokomo’s Parks and Recreation Department. “It was cutting people, so obviously we had to close it.”
The city has tried to recoup the money it paid Neptune Pool and Slide Resurfacing Company, but to no avail. The company has since gone out of business.
The new company for the job is more reputable, Roe said. The company has done the same job for Hershey Park in Pennsylvania, Six Flags in St. Louis and Fountains Resort in Orlando, according to the company’s website.
Safe Slide Restorations’ bid also comes with a two-year warranty on the gel coat that will be applied to the slides and five-year warranties on structural repairs and on the painting and adhesion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.