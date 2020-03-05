Kokomo Beach’s water slides will be getting a facelift this year.
On Wednesday, Kokomo’s Board of Works approved a bid of $78,900 from Neptune Pool and Slide Resurfacing Company, of Illinois, to resurface and repaint the water park’s large fiberglass slides.
The work will bring the slides to a like-new condition, while also making them identical in color. The money to pay for the project will be coming out of the park fund.
Torrey Roe, superintendent for Kokomo’s Parks and Recreation Department, said the water park’s original water slides haven’t received a resurfacing since Kokomo Beach first opened nearly two decades ago.
“They’ve reached their life; it was time,” Roe said Wednesday.
The resurfacing will also make the slides safer, Roe added.
The water slide resurfacing is just one of the recent Kokomo Beach projects the city has undertaken.
Last summer, the city spent $365,000 toward an aquatic playground including slides, dumping buckets, water cannons and mesh tubes that is part of a new pool area at Kokomo Beach.
Also approved was $135,000 toward Kokomo Beach’s mechanical room.
HUMANE SOCIETY FUNDING
The Kokomo Humane Society will receive more funding from the city.
The Board of Works approved increasing the city’s annual financial contribution to the animal shelter to $343,000, up from $306,000.
City Controller and Board of Works member Wes Reed said the contract between the city and the Humane Society had a stipulation that the city’s contribution could increase by 2% every year, but the previous administration under former Mayor Greg Goodnight decided against the increase for several years.
HOUSE DEMOLITIONS
Also on Wednesday, the Board of Works approved demolition bids for two structures.
The board approved a bid of $8,500 by Merritt & Son Excavating to tear down the house at 635 S. Apperson Way and a bid of about $13,400 by Alliance Excavating to tear down the house at 1237 N. Lafountain St.
