Kokomo's Burlington location is set to have its grand opening next week.
The retailer, located at 1411 S. Reed Road next to Best Buy, is holding its grand opening beginning at 8 a.m. July 29, the company announced.
To celebrate, the company is giving the first 100 customers who are age 18 and older a $5 gift card to be used toward a purchase. On Saturday, customers will receive a free Burlington umbrella while supplies last.
Burlington offers clothing for men, women and children, as well as home goods and footwear, and it says it sells merchandise at up to 60% below other retailers’ prices.
A press release says Kokomo customers can expect to shop for ladies and menswear, kids clothing, footwear, home decor and pet care and toys. Customers can also take advantage of the chain's layaway program.
The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
Additionally, the retailer will will be donating $5,000 to Boulevard Stem Elementary School through its longstanding partnership with the national non-profit organization AdoptAClassroom.org. Funds will be used to help teachers purchase the necessary materials for their classrooms
“Our goal is to continue to offer communities great values on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores, said in a release. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and excited to be opening a store in Kokomo, IN. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover fantastic prices on a wide range of products. We know they will love the deals.”
