Kokomo bus drivers on Wednesday were given the OK by the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety to join the local AFSCME union.
The move, which affects roughly 40 drivers in the CityLine Trolley program and the city’s Spirit of Kokomo service, was motivated by drivers’ desire to become full-time employees and receive the associated benefits, according to those at the meeting.
The approval, meanwhile, was given unanimously and came with a sense of harmony between top union officials and the city’s Board of Works members.
“I think any employee working in any setting, private or public, has a paramount right to belong to a union if they so choose,” said Board of Works President Randy McKay.
“It is clear here that the overwhelming majority have selected to be represented by a union. … It’s my privilege to honor that right.”
Drivers will next begin the collective bargaining process, their first as members of American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 2185. Dates for that process have not been set.
“We all got together, and we went through a lot of other unions and we weren’t comfortable with them, and we wanted to go with AFSCME,” Brenda Stein, a trolley driver, told the Tribune following Wednesday morning’s meeting.
“We are a unit. We’re all members, we’re all as one. It’s not an ‘I’ thing, we’re all one.”
Stein said the fact AFSCME already represents a large contingent of city employees, along with housing authority workers, made the union a good fit for city drivers.
Now, drivers will begin the process of fighting for increased hours and benefits.
The CityLine Trolley program is Kokomo’s free public fixed-route busing system, while the Spirit of Kokomo is “a para-transit service for those that are disabled or over the age of 60,” according to the city’s website.
“We are permanent part-time people, and we are wanting to get our vacation and holiday pay,” Stein explained. “When you’re off you don’t get paid for it, so everybody is scraping by trying to go day-to-day on one income or a one-parent income.”
She said drivers, minus two longtime employees, work around 32 hours; the goal is to boost positions to full-time, or 40 hours. It would also lead to increased benefits.
Wednesday was a big step toward making that happen, Stein acknowledged.
“Awesome. It is very awesome. I’m very happy that we are going to be unionized,” she said.
James Goaziou, a Spirit of Kokomo driver, echoed those sentiments.
“It’s something that we felt was needed. Income is a big part of it. We felt as though drivers should be hooked up with the city as full-time city employees,” said Goaziou.
“With this, once completed, hopefully, they would become full-time employees of the city with full-time city hours and the accompanying compensation and the accompanying city benefits.”
One of the first people to formally address the topic with the city administration was David Robertson, executive director of AFSME Council 962, which includes Indiana and Kentucky.
An Oct. 18 letter from Robertson to Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight requested “recognition of the Kokomo City Transportation workers who have signed a majority of cards and has clearly demonstrated for AFSCME to be their legal representatives/bargaining agent.”
Goodnight then sent a memo to the Board of Works on Wednesday, prior to the meeting, asking members to recognize the request “to allow the bus drivers employed by the City of Kokomo’s Transportation Department to join its union and to set dates to begin discussing a collective bargaining agreement.”
It is, said Robertson, a major step forward.
“I think this is an opportunity for these workers to really have a voice in their workplace and be able to negotiate their wages, their benefits, their working conditions,” said Robertson, noting he’s also heard concerns about the lack of an existing discipline process for drivers.
“They serve the public just as our city local, 2185, does. If we’re going to come together and we want to serve the public in the best way possible, I think folks need to have a voice in their working conditions. They need to have a say on what’s going on there.”
Robertson said drivers will have their own contract “to specify their needs.”
