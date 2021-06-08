Bus drivers for Kokomo School Corporation will receive a $2 an hour raise starting next school year.
The Kokomo School Board voted to increase bus driver wages Monday. The raises will bring the new hire rate to $17.73 an hour and more in line with what other Howard County districts pay their bus drivers.
The new wage is close to the $18 per hour request drivers made to the school board last year.
Heather Jackson, a longtime Kokomo bus driver, said the wage increase marks progress between the board and drivers.
“It is a step in the right direction to keep the current employees that have stayed faithful to Kokomo schools and also to attract new drivers,” Jackson told the board. “Attracting new drivers is a must.”
Drivers have attempted to unionize in order to advocate for better pay, more staffing and to address safety concerns due to the pandemic. The School Board voted against voluntarily recognizing transportation employees as part of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) in March.
The AFSCME is a trade union that represents public employees.
A legal opinion was cited by the board as its reason for not recognizing the union, however the specific reason why is unclear as the legal document is not public. The school board claimed attorney-client privilege in not releasing the document.
The vote to not recognize was not unanimous, however, as members Lewis Hall and Charley Hinkle voted in favor of the union.
A wage increase wasn’t the only win scored by bus drivers on Monday.
The Board also voted to pay drivers over 26 pay periods, which amounts to a bi-weekly check over an entire year. Another reason for unionizing, Jackson said, 26 pays provide drivers more consistent income.
Previously, drivers were paid for the number of hours driven during a two-week period. This resulted between 21 and 22 paychecks per year as drivers weren’t paid during holiday breaks or summer months.
Drivers will also be paid for 6½ hours per day, an increase of 30 minutes. This serves as another, small raise.
Lastly, the board voted to not contribute retirement funds to future bus drivers. Kokomo school officials said during a work session last week that most bus drivers don’t work for the district long enough to take advantage of their pension.
The funds saved from not contributing to the state’s Public Employee Retirement Fund (PERF) will be used to increase driver wages. Current drivers will be given one lump-sum payment for their retirement.
“This isn’t going to bankrupt the district,” Superintendent Jeff Hauswald said last week. “Instead of giving money to PERF, we’re giving money to our drivers.”
Jackson credited their unionization efforts for bringing the issues to a vote.
She spoke in front of the board on behalf of bus drivers, as well as district custodial and maintenance employees, as many have authorized AFSCME to represent them in collective bargaining.
Employees and representatives from AFSCME Council 962 were in attendance and showed their support.
“We would like to be involved in decisions that affect our job, listen to our concerns, ask our opinion,” Jackson said. “No one knows how to do our job better than we do.”
She thanked Hall and Hinkle for their support and asked why other board members voted no, offering to clear up any misunderstandings.
Jackson said they will keep pushing for the union.
“We’re going to keep showing up,” she said.
