The Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals rejected a number of variance requests sought for proposed retail development on the city’s southwest side.
The board voted Tuesday to reject six variance requests from W.J. Leonard Construction for what is very likely a proposed new Dollar General store on currently vacant land near the intersection of Dixon Road and Zartman Road.
The variances requested included waiving or decreasing the number of parking island requirements, tree and plant buffers, foundation plants around the building and other general landscaping required for a C2 zone (medium-to-large scale commercial).
According to a rendering provided to the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission office, the proposed development would include a 10,640 square foot building on the south side of the 1.95 acre plot of land just west of Dixon Road and just north of Zartman Road, more than 40 parking spaces and a detention basin on the property’s far west side. Vehicle entrance and exit would be from Dixon Road.
The rendering doesn’t explicitly state what business the retail store would be, but it’s described as a Dollar General in the Plan Commission office’s staff report. The developer, Joseph Leonard, has developed other Dollar Generals in both Kokomo and numerous other Indiana cities.
When explicitly asked by a BZA board member if the proposed development is a Dollar General, the project’s engineer, Andrew Rossell, founder and senior civil engineer for AR Engineering, would not confirm or deny the question.
“At this stage of the game, we’re not at liberty to say…” Rossell said.
With the denial of the variance requests, the future of the proposed development is unclear.
The variance requests can be brought back to the BZA after six months or sooner than that if the request is substantially different than the original request.
The BZA and the Plan Commission office’s main gripe with the variance requests was the sheer number requested and the fact that the requests largely pertained to landscaping requirements meant to beautify new commercial developments.
Rossell said he was willing to “massage” the site plan to add more buffer plants or trees and foundational plants but stressed that in doing so it would result in the loss of parking spaces crucial to the development and that may create the need for other, different variances to be granted. Shrinking the building size is out of the question as Rossell said the developer is working with a prototype building.
Rossell’s attempts to appease the BZA did not work. Both BZA members Chuck Jansen and Mike Besser said they were uncomfortable with the number of variances requested and that they believed the development was too big for the proposed lot.
Greg Sheline, executive director of the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission, said the time to “massage” plans was weeks ago before the requests came before the BZA. He also defended the city’s landscaping requirements.
“Our landscaping ordinance is stringent,” Sheline said. “It’s not as stringent as some communities, but it is more than some, and we do that for a reason. The reason we do it is because we want our community to look nicer. … I have nothing against Dollar General, but the size of the lot that they’re trying to purchase to put this on is simply not big enough for that type of development or work within our ordinance.”
Kokomo currently has seven Dollar General stores, with the most recent ones opening not far from one another at 1234 N. Washington St. and 211 W. Markland Ave.
The retail giant has more than 18,000 locations across 46 states. The company said earlier this year it plans on opening more than 1,000 new stores in 2022, mostly in small, rural communities.
Why the dramatic growth when other retailers are cutting back on brick-and-mortar? Dollar General’s primary customers are those earning $40,000 a year or less, and the number of Americans who fall into that category has grown as income inequality in the country has risen since the 1980s.
According to the Pew Research Center, the share of American adults who live in middle-income households has decreased from 61% in 1971 to 51% in 2019, with those in the upper income capturing more of the aggregate wealth in the country.
Former Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos told the Wall Street Journal in 2017 that “The economy is continuing to create more of our core customer.”
{iframe title=”YouTube video player” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Llvfk85wCB8” frameborder=”0” width=”560” height=”315”}{/iframe}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.