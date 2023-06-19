Watching her son register to vote, Leslie Stephen teared up a bit. Kylen Stephen, 19, was nonchalant about the ordeal.
The mother said it was a monumental moment.
“He’s my oldest and I’m an emotional person,” Leslie said.
The coming-of-age ritual was held in Foster Park. Large plastic letters spelling out the word “Juneteenth” were propped up in the grass behind the Stephen family. Saturday was the third annual Juneteenth Carver Community Center Summer Celebration.
There were approximately 30 service providers and merchant booths set up in the park. By 1 p.m., music and barbecue smoke from several of the eight food vendors filled the air.
Donta Rogers, executive director of the Carver Community Center, said some of the event’s workers arrived as early as 8:30 a.m.
The community center’s executive director enjoyed Saturday’s warm weather.
“I’m really excited about that,” Rogers said early in the celebration. “But I’m also excited that we have great community support for our Juneteenth Carver Center Summer Celebration to join together for this amazing event for our community.”
The Carver Community Center’s Summer Celebration usually doubles as a fundraising event. Now combined with Juneteenth celebrations, the fundraising continued.
Going into the event, Rogers said, the community center had already doubled the amount of funds raised at the 2022 event. Community First Bank of Indiana donated $20,000 to celebrate 20 years partnered with the Carver Community Center.
Donations can still be made at kokomocarver.org/donations or by sending a check to the community center at 1030 N. Purdum St. The funds will be used to support the center’s operations and youth programs.
“I’m nothing but a happy man and a blessed man that we did that before we came into the party,” Rogers said.
The Asa Philip Randolph Institute’s local chapter was among the community organizations at the festival.
The nonpartisan organization educates voters, emphasizes the importance of trade work and registers people to vote.
Volunteers from the group encouraged Kylen while he registered. When his mother couldn’t immediately find her phone, one of the volunteers offered to take a photo of the voter registration and send it to her.
The Indiana Black Expo also set up a booth at the celebration.
“We are a social and economic for the advancement of African Americans,” said Bob Hayes, treasurer of the scholarship-awarding organization’s local chapter.
IBE has awarded roughly $500,000 in local scholarships in the past two decades, Hayes added.
“Were just glad to see all the people out here today, “ Hayes said, noting many northerners haven’t known much about Juneteenth until recent years. “It’s a good thing that we’re here today to celebrate.”
The national holiday represented several things to Hayes.
“It’s solidarity. It’s getting information out to the masses about social services,” he said. “It is family – this is all family oriented. It’s about coming together peacefully.”
Naturally, the celebration wasn’t just about the gathering of serious organizations. Children also ran throughout the park as two bands prepared for afternoon performances.
Corinth Oglesby wore a tiara to the celebration that could be seen from across the park. She was crowned Miss Indy Juneteenth on June 3.
It was the first pageant she’d entered and said the experience had been exciting.
The Kokomo native applied for the pageant after learning there wasn’t a swimsuit segment in the competition. She was interested in the competition after learning that it was more focused on inner beauty.
“Juneteenth is to celebrate the people who didn’t know they were freed,” Oglesby said. “I’m glad that I get to embody that for not only Indianapolis, but also for Kokomo. I get to embody the freedom that we get to walk in today.”
Steven Daniel, owner of Giovanni’s Sweet Italian Ice, one of the event’s food vendors, said he enjoyed the celebration.
“So many smiles have been put on people’s faces, which is always a blessing,” Daniel said.
The Kokomo Housing Authority helped organize the event.
Derick Steele, CEO of the local Housing Authority, explained the organization first partnered with the Carver Center to celebrate Juneteenth in 2020. It’s grown every year. This was the first year the celebration was combined with the Carver Center’s Summer Celebration.
“We really want to bring attention to Juneteenth as a holiday, what it stands for,” Steele said.
Later in the afternoon, Steele and Rogers stood next to each other to recognize another community leader: Reba Harris, executive director of the Gilead House.
Each year, Steele said, the KHA recognizes a community member who significantly contributed toward breaking oppressive systems. It’s called the Breaking Chains award.
A crowd gathered around Harris during the award presentation. Family members and friends took photos of Harris holding the award and hugged her afterward.
Harris said she felt honored to receive the award.
“It helps people know who we are and what we’re trying to do — change the lives of women,” Harris said. “We’re just trying to help keep women alive and let them be the mothers they’ve been called to be.”
As the award ceremony wrapped up, it was nearly time for the bands to perform.
Maximum Groove, a local band, was the first to take the stage.
Dwight “DC” Hobson, lead vocalist for Maximum Groove, said the band has been playing together for roughly seven years. He enjoys performing at events like the Juneteenth Carver Community Center Summer Celebration.
“I love it,” Hobson said. “I’m 51 years old, and it doesn’t get old.”
While the holiday observes the historic moment on June 19, 1865 when Union troops announced the emancipation of African Americans in Galveston, Texas — a little more than 2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation — Steele said the holiday matters for all Americans.
“It recognizes that all of our freedoms are dependent upon everyone else experiencing those same freedoms,” Steele said. “We can’t have freedom if anyone is being oppressed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.