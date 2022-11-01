The Kokomo Fire Department will continue its coverage of the unincorporated parts of Center Township through 2023 after the city and the township extended their previous agreement for an additional year.
City Controller Wes Reed said Monday the agreement is the exact terms the city and Center Township agreed to in late 2020. Per the agreement, the township will pay the city $80,000 a year for “fire services.” In return, KFD will service the township’s unincorporated areas — mostly Tall Oaks and Darrough Chapel subdivisions. The previous agreement was set to expire at the end of this year.
In addition, the city is using the $80,000 to pay off a new fire truck purchased last year at a price of approximately $693,000. The new truck is expected to arrive this year.
The extension of the agreement was approved by the Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety last week. The new agreement continues the amicable relationship between the Tyler Moore administration and Center Township.
From 2018 to 2020, the unincorporated areas of Center Township were covered by the Greentown and Galveston volunteer fire departments after the township and city, under the former Greg Goodnight administration, were unable to reach a deal in 2017.
The disagreement stemmed from the two being too far apart in negotiations at the time.
Goodnight requested $1.4 million a year from the township for fire coverage, while Center Township Trustee Robert Lee initially proposed $100,000 a year. Little additional negotiation was had between the two, and the township eventually signed contracts with Greentown and Galveston for fire coverage of the unincorporated areas to the dismay of some residents.
The failed contract negotiations jump-started a voluntary annexation of the north side of Darrough Chapel, which included 58 households and 140 residents. The south side of Darrough Chapel is still not within city limits.
