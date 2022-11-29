Santa Claus is coming to town.
Kokomo’s second annual Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The parade will begin at the intersection of Walnut and Market streets, head north to Jefferson Street, turn west to Main Street, then south to Sycamore Street.
Santa Claus will be at the rear of the parade and will visit with children immediately following the parade’s conclusion.
“He plans on sticking around for a couple hours,” said Dave Trine, Kokomo’s city operations coordinator. “But he’s got to run back to the North Pole. He’s pretty busy this time of year.”
During Santa’s visit, reindeer will be on the east side of Courthouse Square, and a train will give children rides along Sycamore Street.
The parade has grown since last year’s debut, Trine noted. There were 61 entries last year, compared to the 100 participating organizations in this year’s parade.
The military is among the parade’s list of newcomers. A handful of military vehicles will be led in by Kokomo High School’s drumline, Trine said. Northwestern, Western, Eastern and Taylor high schools will also participate in the parade.
Before the parade, starting at 4 p.m., Christmas carolers will sing on two stages; one will be positioned across from the courthouse and the other will be across from the Howard County Admin Building, located at 220 N. Main St.
There will also be food and drink vendors at the event, serving treats such as hot chocolate and popcorn.
Trine added it would be a snowy evening, regardless of the temperature, thanks to fake snow that will be distributed during the parade.
