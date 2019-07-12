Fuel Church of Kokomo has partnered with RIP Medical Debt to eliminate more than $5.2 million in medical debt for more than 3,400 people in Howard and Miami counties.
"Of all types of debt, medical debt can be the most crippling to household finances," according to a press release. "In fact, medical debt far outpaces all other types of consumer debt, making up more than 50 percent of collections on credit reports. The financial and emotional pressures of medical debt often impact the most vulnerable, the elderly and the poor."
Citing one of Fuel Church’s most-used phrases, being a “hope dealer”, Senior Pastor Jacob Burgei identified a better way to exemplify “dealing hope," according to the release.
RIP Medical Debt purchases medical debt in large bundles for pennies on the dollar, so that $1 donated erases $100 of medical debt.
A letter will be sent to those whose debts have been canceled with this message from Pastor Jacob Burgei and the congregation at Fuel Church: “God loves you and so do we. As an act of love, just as Jesus forgave our debt, your debt has been forgiven.”
RIP is a 501 (c)(3) national nonprofit that relieves medical debt for Americans who wouldn’t be otherwise able to pay them. Debt relief is currently random, and the nonprofit can't target a specific person/family’s medical debts.
Visit www.RIPMedicalDebt.com or www.thefuelchurch.com.
In June, Northview Church, a nondenominational church with 11 Indiana locations, announced it is paying off $2 million of medical debt for 2,500 families in Kokomo, Indianapolis, Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Lafayette and Westfield.
