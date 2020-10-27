Dan’s Variety Bakery will be able to add additional parking after the Kokomo City Council approved a rezoning effort.
The council voted 8-0 this week to grant owners Brian and Faye Haworth a request to change to properties - 1729 and 1735 S. Market St. - from urban residential to neighborhood commercial. Councilman Ray Collins, R-District 3, did not attend the meeting.
The Haworths are going to turn the properties into a parking lot to be used by their customers, who, on busy nights, typically park on the adjacent streets. Brian Haworth said the current plan is to include an 8-foot tall fence on the north side and add 30 parking spots, though that number is not set in stone as the business still needs to work with the city plan commission on specifics.
The additional parking, the Haworths hope, will alleviate neighbors’ concerns over patrons parking and loitering on adjacent streets, particularly South Union Street.
“We can keep a better eye on them and control the situation much better,” Brian Haworth said about the new parking lot.
Some neighbors spoke in opposition during the rezoning’s first reading last week, with around 50 signing a petition against the rezoning effort.
Concerns largely stem from the business’ operating hours of 1 a.m. to noon, which can lead to crowds and noise during the early morning hours, especially on weekends with warm weather.
It has become trendy for customers, especially teenagers, to bring lawn chairs to sit in and begin lining up 90 minutes before doors open on most weekends.
Those opposed say it’s not uncommon for the younger customers to play loud music, drag race on East Hoffer Street and leave trash on the sidewalks and adjacent properties.
Fred Schafer, of the 1700 block of South Market Street, reiterated those concerns to the council on Monday.
“He’s talking about adding 30 new parking places right in front of me - I’ll never get any sleep,” Schafer said. “I’ll be up all night, and so will all the others in that neighborhood.”
The Haworths have taken steps to alleviate the nuisances, including hiring an off-duty police officer to monitor and control the crowd when the business is busy. Schafer acknowledged that when the officer is there, things are better, but that the officer isn’t there every night.
“When they’re not there, these kids have their cell phones and it doesn’t take no time at all to let all their buddies know ‘Hey, there are no cops around. We can party tonight,’ and that’s what they do,” he said.
Council members, though, were persuaded by Haworth’s arguments that with regular security and one area for customers to park, most problems should be alleviated. That included council members Jason Acord, R-District 1, and Kara Kitts-McKibben, R-At-large, both of whom voted “no” on the rezoning’s first reading.
“I think what you’re going to do is going to help out, I do,” Acord said. “Keeping them off Union Street and putting them in the parking lot - there’s a lot of zoned commercial residential already on that road. I think it’s going to be a better thing, and I think maybe when they see what you’re doing and after the after effects they will be more appreciative.”
