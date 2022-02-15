The Kokomo City Council gave a necessary rezoning approval to more than 140 acres of land targeted for an industrial park.
The council Monday voted to suspend its rules and unanimously approve on first and second readings a change of rezoning from R1 (very low density residential) to H1 (high intensity industrial/heavy manufacturing) for 142 acres of land just south of 300 North near the Stellantis Kokomo Engine Plant.
The rezoning request faced no major pushback at the meeting.
Speaking in favor of it was Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance President and CEO Charlie Sparks and Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman.
The industrial park, officials say, is needed to help diversify the city and county’s economy, which depends almost exclusively on the success of Stellantis and the automotive industry, though the park also has the opportunity for companies that provide parts and services to Stellantis an opportunity to move closer to the plants.
Additionally, the lack of “shovel-ready” sites within the county has historically hampered the county’s ability to attract new companies.
“We want to put the community in a position to compete for projects that will result in new capital investment, which becomes new assessed valuation for our taxing units, but also brings in new jobs and incomes for workers in the community,” Sparks said.
The city, county and Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance recently spent a combined $2.6 million to purchase the property after 24 months of bartering with the property’s former owner. The 142 acres have the opportunity to be the home of 13 separate tenants in nearly 2 million square feet of space, according to the region’s READI grant.
To operate an industrial park on the property, though, a rezoning change was needed. Now with that out of the way, the next major phase of the project will be building out utilities and infrastructure to the site to make it shovel-ready for interested tenants. That is expected to begin later this year.
To pay for that infrastructure and utilities, the Kokomo Redevelopment Commission approved last December a resolution allowing up to $11 million in tax increment financing (TIF) funds from the city’s consolidated TIF No. 6 — which includes the Stellantis Kokomo Transmission Plant and Casting Plant, the General Motors Components Holding plant, BorgWarner and the city’s downtown — to pay for building out utilities and infrastructure.
That figure could be decreased by as much as $5 million, depending on how much — if any — of the requested $5 million in READI funds for the industrial park the North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council receives.
The NCIRPC was notified in December that it was allocated $30 million in READI money. The expectation is for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to announce by the end of March which, and by how much, of the 27 projects NCIRPC submitted will receive funding.
