The Kokomo City Council on Monday approved a handful of rezoning requests that will pave the way for a new used car lot, self-storage units and new apartments to open in the city.
Used car business
A property along East Markland Avenue that has housed a number of different businesses over the years is about to once again become a used car lot.
The building at 220 E. Markland Ave. has been rezoned from small- to medium-scale general commercial to medium- to large-scale general commercial so a used car business can begin operating in the building.
Two adjacent properties to the north — 916 S. Home Ave. and 908 S. Home Ave. — were also rezoned and will be utilized by the used car business as a drive-in showroom, according to Mike Wooley, the son-in-law and power of attorney to Jerry Collins, the owner of the property.
The building housed Collins Auto Sales up until 2002. More recently, it’s been a dog daycare and a tire and suspension parts business.
Storage facility
Kokomo’s storage boom was put on a temporary hold after the City Council in October implemented a six-month moratorium on self-storage facilities to give the city time to implement stricter zoning and development standards, but now with the moratorium lifted, the boom is back.
RC Enterprises LP plans to build self-storage units on two parcels of what is now vacant land at the southeast corner of Touby Pike and 200 North, just east of Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo and south of the StarPlus Energy electric vehicle battery plant and its various suppliers. The City Council on Monday unanimously voted to rezone the two parcels from low intensity industrial/business park to moderate intensity industrial/light manufacturing.
Details for the self-storage facility are scarce at the moment, though the development will have to go in front of the Kokomo Plan Commission in the future for development plan approval where more details will be unveiled.
The city implemented the moratorium and the stricter zoning and development standards due to the proliferation of self-storage facilities being built and opened all over the city. The changes make it so self-storage facilities would only be permissible in light industrial, moderate intensity industrial and heavy intensity zoning districts.
Studio apartment
A downtown residence that is already the home to apartment units is getting one more.
DJ Butcher, an associate broker for Fortune Companies Inc., said the company is renovating the inside of the property and adding a 1,219-square-foot studio apartment to the house at 313 E. Walnut St. The house currently has four units; the additional studio makes five.
The City Council unanimously approved to rezone the property from urban residential to downtown commercial. Rezoning it downtown commercial instead of multifamily avoids the parking requirement in the city’s multifamily zoning districts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.