A new business planning to build a manufacturing facility in Kokomo to produce electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries will receive tax abatements for its investment.
The Kokomo City Council Monday unanimously approved real property and personal property tax abatements to soulbrain MI.
The abatements are five-year, step-down abatements. That means, in year one 100% of the new personal and real property taxes generated as a result of the development will be abated. With each passing year the percentage of taxes abated will decrease by 20%.
Soulbrain MI announced in December it was building a 30,000 square foot electrolyte manufacturing facility on the 22 acre piece of land at 5141 N. Touby Pike, adjacent to the Samsung SDI and Stellantis joint venture EV battery plant.
The company, which is headquartered in Michigan and is a subsidiary of South Korea-based Soulbrain Holdings, said in December it intends to break ground on the new facility this year and begin hiring in early 2024.
Electrolyte is a solution inside lithium-ion that plays a key role in allowing the positively charged ions to travel between the cathode and anode and, thus, converting stored energy to electrical energy.
The Kokomo facility will allow soulbrain MI to increase production so they can supply electrolyte to the batteries that will be made at the EV battery plant.
According to the company’s Statement of Benefits (SB-1) form, the facility is a $50 million investment, and the facility’s equipment is valued at an estimated $15 million. Additionally, according to the SB-1 form, the company plans on hiring 75 employees by the end of 2025 and the cumulative salaries of those employees will total $4,680,000.
