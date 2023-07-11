A controversial rezoning request for a proposed affordable housing unit on the city’s west side has been approved despite weeks of opposition from nearby residents.
The Kokomo City Council voted 6-3 Monday to rezone the property at 3109 W. Sycamore St. from low intensity industrial/ business park to large-scale multifamily residential.
Those councilmembers in favor were Ray Collins, R-District 3; Greg Davis, District 5; Roger Stewart, R-District 4; Joni DeLon, R-District 2; Matt Grecu, R-At Large; and Tony Stewart, R-At Large. Those opposed were Karak Kitts-McKibben, R-At Large; Tom Milik, R-District 6; and Dave Capshaw, R-District 1.
The City Council’s vote came after an hour of passionate speeches from both those in favor and opposed to the rezoning. Like in previous meetings, the Council chambers was packed to standing room only and was largely filled with those opposing the rezoning.
Advantix, the nonprofit development arm of the Evansville Housing Authority, is seeking to build a 48-unit government subsidized apartment complex named Sycamore Springs at 3109 W. Sycamore St., as well as a similar but larger 90-unit complex at 1411 N. Market and more than two dozen triplexes and duplexes in “scattered sites” across the city.
According to the Kokomo Housing Authority and Advantix, the plan is to move residents of the public housing complex Garden Square to the new units on West Sycamore and North Market streets via a Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) conversion. It is the third and final phase of the Kokomo Housing Authority’s RAD conversion program.
Instead of public housing, the new complexes would be project-based vouchers housing, and while the Kokomo Housing Authority would still process housing vouchers for those who live at those properties, it would not actively manage the properties as it does currently with Garden Square. Similar RAD conversions have already been completed at KHA’s other former public housing properties.
Opposition has largely come from surrounding residents, who have expressed concerns over a possible increase in crime, a decrease in their property values and their belief that the property is too far from amenities and services and, thus, is not a good location for the proposed housing development.
Two from the opposition — Richard “Dick” Sanburn and Tom Rethlake — spoke at Monday’s meeting.
In prepared speeches, the two called into question the decision by the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission Office in its staff report to recommend that the Kokomo Plan Commission forward a favorable recommendation for the zoning request to the City Council and the Plan Commission’s 5-3 vote last month to give the rezoning request a favorable recommendation.
Sanburn, a pastor at Crossroads Community Church and the husband of Crystal Sanburn, the Sixth District candidate for City Council in this year’s general election, said that since the Kokomo Zoning Ordinance states the large-scale multifamily residential is “incompatible” with agriculture residential and very low density residential, which are the two zoning districts on all sides of 3109 W. Sycamore except to the north, the City Council should vote the rezoning request down.
Dick Sanburn added that the city’s Comprehensive Plan says the particular area of West Sycamore Street that Advantix is hoping to build on is recommended for commercial development.
“The Planning Commission did not do their duty. … I think you relied on the Planning Commission to do their job, and they failed you,” he said to the City Council. “They threw it over the wall to you, and now it’s your responsibility to correct it.”
Rethlake, president of Erik’s Chevrolet and father of TJ Rethlake, the city’s attorney, added that he believes it’s reasonable for nearby residents to be “nervous” about a possible uptick in crime.
Rethlake’s daughter, Abby Rethlake, was killed in 2008 by a man who moved to Kokomo from Chicago to sell drugs. She was not the target of the shooting, but was caught in between a retaliation shooting between two gangs from Chicago and Detroit over a previous armed robbery at Garden Square.
Greg Sheline, the executive director of the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission, briefly spoke to defend his office’s staff findings for Sycamore Springs.
He stressed that the city’s Comprehensive Plan is just a “goal” and not law and that the city’s zoning ordinance does not require a property’s zoning be compatible with all adjacent zoning districts.
“When there are not some compatible zonings, what that makes us do is look at the entire development closer, which we did that,” Sheline said. “You pull this up on Beacon, it’s residential folks. … A lot of people in this room live in multifamily residential. This fits. Whether you like it or not, it does fit.”
The rezoning request received support from Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore and former Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman. Wyman is also the listing agent for the 3109 W. Sycamore property, though he said at the June 12 Plan Commission meeting he would donate his commission from the sale of the property. According to an option to purchase agreement, Advantix has agreed to buy the property at 3109 W. Sycamore St. for $450,000.
Moore’s comments came via a prerecorded video played at the beginning of the meeting; the mayor is currently in Washington, D.C., for the “Good Jobs, Good Cities Academy.”
In the nearly 15-minute video, Moore said he recorded the video to clarify his stance on the issue and to address the “misinformation” and “misunderstandings” surrounding the rezoning request and proposed housing development.
Moore said he believes Sycamore Springs, as well as the North Market and the “scattered sites,” “meet the goals of the RAD program” and will lead to the “betterment” of the residents of Garden Square.
As for whether or not 3109 W. Sycamore St. is the best location, Moore said “only time will tell.”
“I’m staying optimistic that in time it will prove to be right,” he said, adding that despite some rumors going around, the city did not choose the property on West Sycamore Street nor has he or any of the City Council members received monetary kickbacks for supporting the housing developments.
Moore said the majority of Garden Square residents are “hard working, law-abiding citizens” and should not be “punished for the sins of the few.” He added that his administration is committing resources to add needed infrastructure for residents at all of the proposed developments.
Lastly, Moore addressed a comment he received from a remonstrator that told him to “step up and lead Kokomo” and that he was elected in 2019 to “change the direction Kokomo was heading,” alluding to the fact that numerous housing developments, including some that were low income or government subsidized, were built under the previous Greg Goodnight administration.
“Because other communities shy away planning low income developments in, what I will say, unconventional and unexpected areas of their cities, the possibility of allowing this final RAD portion to be placed here shows the world that Kokomo does think in a different direction and that maybe something greater is at play here,” Moore said, alluding to the divine. “Again, time will tell, but I’m confident that my neighbors and I will work to prove the critics wrong.”
Moore’s prerecorded speech was not well-received by many in the crowd, which at times audibly groaned during parts.
Wyman also pushed back against the notion that Garden Square is as riddled with crime as some people believe it is, pointing to the fact that both the UAW and the Kokomo Humane Society choose to invest and have their headquarters on Hoffer Street near Garden Square and that numerous businesses operate along Hoffer Street without trouble.
He criticized the fact that the remonstrators who have spoken out against the rezoning at 3109 W. Sycamore St. but have not expressed similar concerns for the larger development at 1411 N. Market St. That has lead him to conclude the opposition is not due to zoning but rather based on a desire to control where a certain segment of the city’s population can and can’t live.
“I sincerely hope and pray for the sake of our community tonight that we are not going to leave here with the message that ‘those people’ can live on Market Street and they can live at Gateway Gardens, but you can’t live here,” Wyman said. “That is the wrong message for Kokomo.”
Wyman’s speech was also not well-received by many of those in the crowd and was booed at its conclusion.
In related news, the City Council approved by 8-1 votes Advantix’s seven other rezoning requests for properties located at 1411 N. Market St., 1312 N. Market St., 908 N. Courtland Ave., 1051 E. Richmond St., 1215 N. Purdum St. and 1318 N. Wabash St.
Kitts-McKibben was the sole “no” vote in each of the seven votes.
As previously mentioned, Advantix plans on building a 90, two-bedroom unit housing complex at 1411 N. Market St. On the other aforementioned properties, it is planning to build either a duplex or triplex. Those will be all three-bedroom units.
WHAT’S NEXT
With rezoning approval under its belt, Advantix now needs future development plan approval from the Kokomo Plan Commission before it can apply for building permits.
Additionally, it will also need Rental Housing Tax Credit approval from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Without it, the proposed affordable housing projects will not move forward.
Tim Martin, chief operating officer for Advantix, said Monday the company will apply for the tax credits this month and that the company will know whether or not its application is approved in November.
